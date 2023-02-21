Tributes are paid to late Killarney stalwart Tom Cronin

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has this week paid tribute to the late Tom (Tommy) Cronin, commenting that his passing marks a real end of an era for the Killarney business community.

Mr Cronin, who was laid to rest in Aghadoe on Monday, operated a thriving butcher shop on High Street and the business has been in the Cronin family for five generations.

It continues to thrive under the guiding hand of his son, Denis.

Cronin’s Butchers has been synonymous with Killarney business life and the shop has supplied and continues to supply several hotels, restaurants and guesthouses as well as tending to the needs of the community as a whole.

A statement issued by joint chamber presidents, Pádraig Treacy and Johnny McGuire, said Tommy will be fondly remembered as a great and proud Killarney man whose knowledge of and love for the town was second to none.

“The fact that a song about Killarney was sung as his remains were carried from St Mary’s Cathedral says it all. He loved the town, he loved its people and he served them with passion, with loyalty and with great enthusiasm,” they said.

The chamber added that Tommy Cronin was always a welcoming face behind the counter of his shop, with a warm greeting and a broad smile for everybody.

He loved exchanging the news of the day and hearing how his customers and their families were getting on.

“Tommy Cronin had a wonderful, almost unique, connection with Killarney and while he will be greatly missed, so many people have very fond memories of the over-the-counter exchanges in his bustling High Street premises,” the statement added.

The chamber expressed sympathy to Tommy’s devoted wife, Caith, their children Denis, Ríona, Patricia, James, Anthony, Will, Noel and Caroline, their spouses, his grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.