Tributes are paid to late Kerry business man George Boyle

Tributes have flown in over the past few days for the late George Boyle, who passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family earlier this week on March 21.

George was, by every definition of the word, a stalwart of the community in Kerry, most notably for his strong business acumen and he will be undoubtedly sorely missed by all those who knew him.

One of the many who paid tribute to George was Cllr Michael Cahill who spoke fondly on Friday afternoon to The Kerryman of the memories he had of George.

"Everyone in Mid-Kerry and South Kerry knew George Boyle. He was a superb business man, very friendly and someone who was always there to welcome, salute and have a quick word with and a chat with his customers,” Michael said.

"I recall the opening of what I would call Boyle’s new shop on Iveragh road where he is laid out this evening. I remember saying to him on that day of the opening that he had brought the city to the country. That was the way I described it. He was very progressive, he was very interested in the community. He was a great family man too of course, that goes without saying,” he continued.

"He was a great employer too in the area as well too. Another important point about George too is that a huge amount of the staff that worked with him, stayed with him and I think that speaks volumes of the man he was and how good an employer he was,” Michael finished.

Michael will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Muriel, his children Sandra, Karen, Sarah, Lynda, Claire, Adrian and Hazel. He was predeceased by his son Norman. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Richie, Ernie and Alfie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and many friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Victor and Arthur and sisters Elizabeth, Mildred, Martha and Margaret.

George will be reposing in Boyles Shop in Laharn, Killorglin (V93 AV63) where he spent his long and happy working life today (Friday March 24) from 4p.m. to 7p.m. His funeral service will take place at 2pm tomorrow Saturday March 25 at St.Michael's Church of Ireland, Iveragh Road, Killorglin.