Treyvaud: concern over tech group surveillance

Killarney chef and restaurant owner Paul Treyvaud is demanding to know why a private tech company – Kinzen Ltd – hired by the Department of Health to monitor online disinformation surrounding COVID was able to refer explicitly to his views regarding the impact of lock-downs on the hospitality sector in its report to the HSE.

Mr Treyvaud claims information was brought to his attention that shows a Kinzen report mentioning his name and views to do with the lifting of restrictions for indoor dining earlier this year.

Mr Treyvaud told The Kerryman that he is extremely angry that a situation could arise where a government-hired tech company monitors the views and opinions of its citizens to promote its own agenda.

It’s estimated that Kinzen Ltd cost the government €78,000 to decode COVID-related information that did not run parallel with its own policies. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said in the Dáil last month that the services of Kinzen ceased in early October. But Paul Treyvaud now wants answers on what he calls ‘state surveillance’.

“What they have said about me is completely inaccurate. I have always been an advocate of fair restrictions. Our industry had been put through hell and they are basically telling people who lost their job in the nightclub industry to go work in a bar and restaurant, yet they’re telling everyone not to go to a bar or restaurant, it’s lunacy,” he said.

Mr Treyvaud said he understands and respects that COVID exists but his view is that you can’t ‘shut down’ people’s livelihoods. He said the Kinzen report ‘rubbished’ his proposals – The Plan – for reopening restaurants, something he strongly disputes.

“My plan received blanket coverage at the time from every media outlet so it wasn’t a waste of time. The impression I get from Kinzen’s report is that I am just some loudmouth down here whose plan is a waste of time, it clearly isn’t,” he said.

“The government weren’t giving hospitality a date for reopening until I came out with a plan. Two days later they announced a date. So, it was far from a waste of time. Everything I said would happen in my plan has come to fruition. Hospitality now has a decimated staff and cash flow as we face winter.”

He continued: “This is basically surveillance paid for by the government. What’s next? Is free speech gone? It’s ridiculous…it’s very worrying that they [government] were allowed get away with it without anyone knowing they were carrying it out.

“Do we go after farmers, fishermen, and journalist next? I feel totally violated that they could be looking at my tweets, and then giving a false synopsis of what I said. This is potentially a breach of human rights and I have one or two people looking into this. People should now know that Big Brother is watching them.”