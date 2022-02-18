The quiet streets in Tralee town this morning as Storm Eunice arrives in Kerry

Some of the damage caused in Tralee Town by Storm Eunice this morning.

Kerry is being battered by high winds and heavy rain this morning following the arrival of Storm Eunice to the county.

While thankfully there has been no major damage this morning but trees are down across the county and motorists are warned to be careful if driving and not make any unnecessary journeys. A Status Orange alert is in place for Kerry between 8am and 11am.

There are trees down on the Aghadoe Heights to Fossa Road, Swinemount Firies, Ahabeg, Lixnaw and Tiernaboul, Killarney as well as Burnham on the Dingle to Ventry Road, at the Captains Table on the N21 and on the Killorglin to Killarney Road just outside Killorglin. There are poles down at Coad, Castlecove.

Kerry County Crews are already on the roads clearing debris and will work throughout the day to clear the roads.

The extent of power outages around the county is an indication of the severity of the storm with homes across Kerry now without electricity. ESB crews will restore power as soon as possible.

Anyone travelling later today is advised to expect fallen trees, branches and debris and other disruptions.

There was flooding at Prince’s Quay in Tralee earlier this morning but that has since receded.

Schools are closed across the county and the majority of businesses will not open until at least 10am this morning. Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the HSE have advised that people are expected to be late to appointments due to the weather.

The Council’s emergency phone line is available at 066 7183588.