Transformation underway of the the old ballroom in Cahersiveen into an educational and research hub

The Iveragh Ballroom is to be transformed into a research and development hub. Front left to right: Vinny Hyland, Dr Colin Keogh, Saskia Wilson Brown and Mary Nolan. Second Row: Dr Jessica Garska, Dr Anita McKeown and Rebecca White, Third Row: Mary Carden, Eva Murphy, June O’Connell (Living Iveragh) Eleanor Turner, Mary Munro, Prof. Barbara Klinkhammer, Prof. Lizbeth Goodman Laura Egan, O’Brien, and Dr Maureen Concannon, Back: Roger Collins, Rob Harvie, Jose Marinēz and Cassandra Collins Photo by Christy Riordan

Behind the scenes on the Iveragh peninsula, there is a host of teams working on educational, development and research projects in their efforts to put the region on the map as a global research base.

This weekend, as part of SMARTLab Skelligs Writers Retreat, a host of researchers and global thinkers – including those from the local community, leading the way with their PHD studies – joined up for a series of events in Cahersiveen and the Iveragh Peninsula to highlight the work going on in the community.

The group also paid a visit to the Old Ballroom to begin discussing the project that will see the former building re-developed.

Over the past few years, teams including SMARTLab and Living Iveragh within the SMARTLab Skelligs base – in collaboration with UCD – have attracted major research and educational projects to the area and, to date, this has seen an investment of over €800,000. This includes funding to transform the old ballroom in Cahersiveen into a creative campus hub to develop a national centre of excellence for sustainable place-based activities, cultural activities, education and research and STEAM projects.

The Skelligs Catalyst creative research, development and innovation centre will focus on education and training and community development and is set to put the Iveragh peninsula on the map in a different way, as a key educational and research hub.

The key project leads include Professor Lizbeth Goodman, Chair of Creative Technology Innovation Full Professor of Inclusive Design, School of MME College of Engineering and Architecture University College Dublin; and Dr Anita McKeown, School of MME College of Engineering and Architecture University College Dublin. She is also director of SMARTlab Skelligs Cahersiveen. She and Rebecca White both represent the Muinin Catalyst STEAM Project. Also involved is Dr Jessica Garska, School of MME College of Engineering and Architecture, University College Dublin, and she is based in SMARTlab Skelligs, Cahersiveen.

The ballroom was built in 1944 and closed in the 1980s but will now be transformed into a leading research development centre. Those behind the centre said the history of the building will be kept intact as it moves forward into a new era. Funding of €200,000 from the Rural Regeneration Fund has been allocated to the project.

“This will position Cahersiveen as a global world-class research base and bring people to live and work in the area,” said Dr McKeown.