Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

TransAtlanticWay ultra race in the bag for Kerry cyclist Fenton Curry

Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City. Expand
Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City. Expand
Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City. Expand
Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City. Expand

Close

Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City.

Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City.

Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City.

Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City.

Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City.

Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City.

Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City.

Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City.

/

Fenton Curry has completed the epic challenge that is the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, a cycle all the way from Derry to Cork City.

kerryman

Oisín Nolan

Kenmare Cycling Club member, Fenton Curry again embarked on a gruelling journey down Ireland’s west coast this year. After partaking in the 2021 instalment of the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, Fenton decided to put himself through rigorous paces by cycling the mammoth event again.

Although the route may be scenic, it is not for the faint hearted. The cyclists began their voyage on Thursday June 9 in Derry at 5am before making their way down Ireland’s west coast before eventually finishing in Cork City.

Privacy