TransAtlanticWay ultra race in the bag for Kerry cyclist Fenton Curry

Kenmare Cycling Club member, Fenton Curry again embarked on a gruelling journey down Ireland’s west coast this year. After partaking in the 2021 instalment of the TransAtlanticWay ultra race, Fenton decided to put himself through rigorous paces by cycling the mammoth event again.

Although the route may be scenic, it is not for the faint hearted. The cyclists began their voyage on Thursday June 9 in Derry at 5am before making their way down Ireland’s west coast before eventually finishing in Cork City.

This year Fenton was one of 120 riders competing in this incredible challenge. He opted for the Sedanta designated route in 2022 after completing the Cú Chulainn route in the 2021 race and has been training consistently - working to weekly schedules for strength and endurance.

Fenton’s participation in the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge in February where he achieved first in Cat for Team FCG and the three-day Cyprus Gran Fondo in April, where he took another Podium with a third in Cat for the TT, provided him with all the intense preparation that he needed to complete this year’s TransAtlanticWay race.

All that preparation would have seemed to have been worth it as Fenton finished third competing in this year’s Sedanta route. On day one, June 9, Fenton set out on his journey through the stunning scenery that Donegal had to offer. By the end of the day, Fenton had reached Gweedore and had cycled 258.41km. The wind was extremely strong on day one, but spirits were equally high.

On day two, June 10, the weather was brutal with rain and cyclists chasing the wind. Riders were dotted across the West Coast, slipping in and out of the wind, sun and very heavy rain. Fenton managed to push against the horrid weather and finished the day in Ballina completing 266.62km.

Day three, June 11 was no different weather wise, with harsh conditions still at play. Horrendous storms and high winds made it very difficult for the riders, but Fenton finished the day having clocked up a further 255.7km.

“Throughout the race, during the turbulent weather, I tapped into and held onto my inner mental focus, resilience and knew that I had to push the best I can, comparable to my outlook on life - always to deliver!” Fenton said.

Days four and five brought Fenton to his home county of Kerry. After an epic 320km push from Leenaun to Lahinch he then got the first ferry to Tarbert. He then had 604km to get to Cork City and was as determined as ever to get there.

“I realised how strong and prepared I was, after completing the Leenaun to Lahinch section and at that point I started to feel a great deal more confident about continuing to knock these 300km plus distances out each day. It was this ability that got me to finish in third place” he said.

Fenton kept the pedals turning and moving forward, no matter how slow or bad the weather. He kept to the average of 20km/h and pulled another 300km out of the bag from Lahinch, arriving at 10.45pm in Kenmare, his hometown.

On day six, the final day, Fenton left Kenmare at 4am and took on the journey over the Healy Pass onto Bantry and Sheep’s Head then onto Mizen battling the wind for most of the way. The final stretch, 25km from Kinsale to Cork City was brutal, with some of the steepest gradients on the whole route. Fenton finally made it to Cork City at 1am. 18 hours in the saddle, 315km covered, a gruelling final day.

“With 25k to go, the climbs out of Kinsale to Cork City were brutal. I found peace and tranquillity riding in the dark with no people, no cars and an inner peace knowing that this massive challenge was going to be completed” he said.

Fenton crossed the finish line to a great reception as the first Irish rider home and he celebrated with “a much-needed beer.”

“Having completed the race, I am now looking forward to the next challenge-upcoming races in Italy and Rwanda and will hit the ground training after a short recovery. Of course, I will be back for the TAW in 2023” Fenton said.