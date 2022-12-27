Tralee’s Ozanam House sends out last Christmas dinners after 70 years as base for meals-on-wheels

Since 1952, Ozanam House in the centre of Tralee has been a focal point for the distribution of meals-on-wheels.

Even more important is the building’s use at Christmas time, from where scores of hard-working volunteers prepared Christmas dinner for hundreds of people living in the town and its environs.

Since 1970 the wonderful team of volunteers from Tralee Meals-on-Wheels have been based at Ozanam House. All of which made this Christmas Day a particularly poignant one as it marked the final Christmas that meals were prepared and distributed from the building.

The staff and volunteers put their shoulder to the wheel a final time on Sunday, bringing to a close over 70 years of caring charity for those in need from Ozanam House.

But change is most definitely for the better in this instance as Tralee Meals-on-Wheels is permanently moving the service to the Tralee CDP building in Upper Rock Street.

On Christmas Day – as the last of the meals were being moved out – Area President of the Society of St Vincent De Paul in Tralee and West Kerry, Paddy Kevane, said of the moment: “This isn’t the end of an era, it’s a new beginning.”

The move of Tralee Meals-on-Wheels to Tralee CDP will facilitate a significant future expansion of the service from February 2023.

Mr Kevane thanked the many local businesses and personnel who have supported, and continue to support, meals-on-wheels in Tralee.