Tralee’s new look Island of Geese to open in July

Works on the first phase of the Island of Geese redevelopment are now nearly complete. Photo Domnick Walsh

THE first phase of the long awaited new public area at the Island of Geese is set to open in July Kerry County Council have confirmed.

Development works on the former Denny factory site have been underway for months and the initial part of the multi phase plan for the site is now nearing completion.

The first phase of the project involves the construction of a public realm area which will incorporate pathways and seating spots, several landscaped green areas and an ‘amphitheatre’ style area suitable for outdoor performances.

Management at Kerry County Council say they are confident that the new area will re completed and ready to open to the public next month.

A focal point of the new urban park area will be the distinctive and protected tall red brick chimney of the former Denny plant which dominates the overall site and is the central feature of new development.

Provision has also been made for the staging public markets –such as the Tralee farmers’ market which is currently held on Saturday mornings at the Brandon carpark – to be held in the new public zone.

To facilitate market stalls a number of power points have been installed around the new public realm zone.

There are ambitious plans for the development of the site though – due to planning and funding requirements – these are unlikely to proceed for some time.

Chief among them are controversial plans to relocate Tralee’s courthouse complex from Ashe Street to a new purpose built complex at the eastern edge of the Island of Geese site.

Though this proposal is strongly opposed by town centre traders and many in the local legal community it is understood to be the favoured option of the Courts Service.

Other long term plans for the Island of Geese include a 27 homes social housing complex and an office complex.