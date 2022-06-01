Tralee’s Mary Gardiner hits the road to raise vital funds for breast cancer research

Tralee Garda Mary Gardiner will be pounding the pavements every day for the next month as she seeks to walk 100km during the month of June, all to help raise vital funds for breast cancer research.

Tralee’s Mary Gardiner certainly helped put a smile on all our faces during lockdown with her viral video antics and as a member of An Garda Síochána, she has dedicated herself to fostering an atmosphere of generosity and goodwill in the community through her various acts of kindness and craic around the county.

Now though, Mary is taking on a very different challenge than the ones she is normally used to dealing with as she continues to bravely battle breast cancer, something which she was diagnosed with back in January of this year.

While she has, as she put it this week, “cleared the first hurdle” in her cancer journey, finishing chemotherapy this past Friday, Mary says that she still has a long road of treatment ahead of her but this does mean that she will be resting on her laurels. Instead she has decided to throw herself - in true selfless Mary Gardiner fashion – into a month-long challenge to help raise vital funds for breast cancer research.

Mary has set herself the goal of walking 100km during the month of June and today (Wednesday June 1) was the very first day of this challenge and she spoke to us here in The Kerryman after coming back from finishing the first of her 30 days days of pounding the pavements.

"I couldn't not do something,” she said reflecting on on the origins of the fundraising challenge, one which has already far surpassed her original target amount of €1,000 and which at the time of writing has raised a whopping €4,710 in less than three days, a fact that has left Mary almost speechless.

"I can't believe it [how much has been raised] and that's only in two-and-a-half days. It's bonkers! I can't get over it [people's generosity], I was saying to someone that I haven't a step taken outside the door and there was over four grand in the pot, I could not believe it, it's just mad and really fantastic though,” she continued.

"I did five-and-a-half kilometres today. I said I'd start it somewhere local and so I set off out the beautiful canal here in Tralee but I'm going to try and go somewhere different every few days to mix it up a bit. A load of people have contacted me asking if they can go walking with me so I think I'm going to end like Forrest Gump or something one of the days out the canal with this big group of people just following me. I'm telling you, I can see it happening!” she laughed.

Mary's cancer diagnosis back in January was a shock to her and all those that know her but rather than dwell on the negatives, Mary, as always, is ploughing ahead with a smile and is choosing only to see the positive side of things and while yes, the diagnosis came as a massive shock to her, she knows it could have been much worse had the doctors not caught it early.

"It [breast cancer research] is a cause that's obviously very close to my heart at the moment. I was diagnosed back in the middle of January this year and it was just a bolt from the blue, it came out of nowhere. I couldn't believe it but it was just one of these things but thank god that I got it checked when I did because it would have been a far worse story now if I had ignored it. I'm lucky that I went and got it checked out and that would be my motto, if in doubt, check it out,” she said.

"If you are ever in doubt about something, go get yourself checked out. Like, I'd have been the last person in the world to do that, going to the doctor or what have you, but whatever or whoever was looking down on me, they made me go get checked out and thanks to be to god almighty that I did because as I said, I'd have been in a far worse position if I hadn't done so,” she continued.

Next up for Mary in her road to recovery is surgery in a few weeks followed by rounds of radiotherapy and immunotherapy and while the journey ahead will be long and arduous, she says that she so far has been blessed by the angels that are the nurses that work in the chemo unit in University Hospital Kerry.

"The girls over in the chemo unit, you'd hear about them, but it's not until you go over there yourself and see first hand what they do, how busy they are and how amazing they are to every single patient inside there, it's phenomenal. They make everyone feel like they are the only person in there even though they are so busy, they are just unbelievable,” she said.

"There's one girl over there, Máiread O'Connor, she's the acute oncology nurse and she is just an absolute angel. I mean, this girl is on call night or day and I mean that. We all have her number and if you're ever doubting anything, she's always on the other end of the phone to help and she'll allay your fears or she'll check you out. She is an unsung hero and just amazing,” she continued.

Finally, while she may have just completed her first day of walking, Mary said she is already planning her last day when she hopes to get a huge crowd together to walk out the canal together in celebration.

All the money raised by Mary’s fundraiser will go directly to breast cancer research and help to fund new targeted drugs that will hopefully mean in the future, women with Mary’s specific type of cancer – HER2-positive breast cancer – will not have to go through chemotherapy.

The link to donate to Mary’s fundraiser can be found here: https://100kin30days.ie/fundraising/profile/Mary-gardinerGardiner6641?fbclid=IwAR1bKrSC5S7FJvWuXXH7pJG4jTp1v5OsAwR65VxjlTOaJbzEdTZOWQyFumM