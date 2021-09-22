Tralee’s Brandon Bioscience wins top prize at agri innovation awards

James Maloney of Enterprise Ireland (centre) presenting Paddy Casey of Target Fertilisers and Oliver Kiernan of Brandon Bioscience with their Innovation Arena Awards this week.

TRALEE based firm Brandon Bioscience has been named as the winner of this year’s Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards.

Made in collaboration with the fertiliser manufacturer Target Fertilisers, the company’s winning entry is an innovative new biostimulant product using extracts from common brown seaweed that has the potential to reduce chemical nitrogen input on farms by up to 20 per cent.

Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena showcases ground-breaking agri-related products and innovations from Irish agri-companies at the National Ploughing Championships. This year’s competition was once again moved fully online due to the cancellation of the event as a result of the pandemic.

Winners of this year’s awards are automatically eligible to exhibit in the ‘2021 Winners Enclosure Section’ at the Innovation Arena in 2022.

More than 50 entries were received for this year’s Awards competition with 28 selected for virtual pitching.

Minister Damien English said, “The ingenuity and talent of Irish farm experts, entrepreneurs and businesses, is once again captured by this year’s Innovation Arena Award winners.

“In line with Government policy on Climate action, the positive impacts that Irish innovation can have on future global agriculture, particularly in relation to environmental, sustainability and digitalisation solutions, are inspiring. There are significant opportunities for our agricultural sector in overseas markets and the potential to drive economic growth”.