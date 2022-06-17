Tralee woman to represent Ireland in freestyle kayaking

Éidín Dowling from Tralee who will represent Ireland at the ICR Canoe Freestyle World Championships.

Éidín Dowling in action on her kayak. The Tralee girl will represent Ireland in the ICR Canoe Freestyle World Championships on June 26.

Three years ago, Éidín Dowling didn’t know how to kayak. Next weekend, the talented Tralee woman will represent Ireland in the ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships, which will see the Kerry woman undertake technical kayaking moves or tricks on the water.

In essence, freestyle kayaking is like gymnastics on the water, in a kayak, and requires high skill levels to demonstrate the moves needed to win. Eídín is proving she is more than talented enough to succeed in her chosen sport.

The 21-year-old Tralee girl, who is a Law student in the University of Limerick, took up the sport when she started college. She saw a video during club recruitment day and was hooked soon after.

Originally she began with white-water kayaking which is effectively kayaking down moving water, with different boats and styles, but during lock-down, when she could no longer travel for white-water kayaking, she moved to a whole new level: freestyle kayaking.

While hard to explain in words what the sport is, she describes it as “doing tricks on the water”.

"It is basically gymnastics on the water...you use the force of the water to do tricks,” she explained.

Having seen freestyle in action at a competition, she had always wanted to try it, and lock-down provided the opportunity to do so.

"I went to a competition and saw it, and I said I wanted to do that, but people said I couldn’t really kayak at the time. I wanted to prove them wrong, so I learned freestyle,” she said.

Freestyle kayaking is completely different from the kayaking that most of us know, and Éidin says people are ‘mind blown’ when she shows them the videos of her performing on the water:

"They are shocked such a sport exists.”

Eídin, who studied at Mounthawk Secondary School, is the daughter of Evelyn and Eddie Dowling. Evelyn is originally from Kilgarvan.

Now Éidín will bring her talent to the World Championships in Nottingham in representing her country and county on the world stage. She never thought she would reach that level but is delighted to do so in the sport she loves so much.

"I am obsessed with it,” she acknowledges.

The competition runs from June 26 to July 2, and Eídín will compete in two categories – K1 Women and Squirt. She already has a few wins under her belt but this will see her up there with the best.

Eídín had to take part in two competitions to make the Irish team, but her talent saw her through, much to her own surprise.

"I never believed I would make the team,” she said. “I did it for the craic.”

"It is such an honour representing Ireland and something I literally could not even have dreamed of a year ago. Paddling with people who have literally been my idols is going to be a mad experience.”