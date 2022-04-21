Tralee woman describes pain of losing three relatives during pandemic: ‘As a family we couldn’t grieve’

Mary Sheehy pictured at her home in Tralee. Mary is reaching out to people who were bereaved during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo By Domnick Walsh).

While the narrative around the COVID-19 pandemic is one that encourages us to move on and leave the chaos of the past two years behind, it’s worth keeping in mind the road travelled is not the same for everyone.

Understanding COVID’s legacy and its impact on people’s lives is a fundamental part of the healing process, whether we realise it or not. This is something Mary Sheehy can relate to more than most.

Originally from Youghal but living in Tralee, three members of Mary’s immediate family died during the pandemic: her mother, Lily, brother, Georgie, and mother-in-law, Clare.

However, COVID health and safety restrictions meant their final moments, and their funerals, would pass without the customary ritual that is intrinsically part of the traditional Irish funeral.

Mary feels more families may be experiencing a similar pain of being unable to move on from this traumatic and challenging experience.

It’s the reason behind Mary’s idea to team up with the Phoenix Women’s Centre in Tralee for a special ‘healing circle’ event, facilitated by counsellor and psychotherapist, Geraldine Finnegan.

People can also write a short essay or poem which will form part of a new book, ‘Shine On’, the proceeds of which will go to local cancer support services.

“As a family, we couldn’t grieve with people; we couldn’t bring people together or bring them into our homes. The day of my mother-in-law’s funeral, we came back to an empty house. That would never have happened in normal times,” Mary explains.

She describes as ‘surreal’ the feeling of driving back to Tralee from the crematorium in Shannon with everything closed and only the still, silent streets as the backdrop to the family’s grief.

When Georgie was dying, a COVID outbreak in the hospice meant visits had to be cancelled. Only one family member was allowed to be with him when he died, and only 10 people were permitted to attend his funeral.

“It was a huge sense of shock and loss as only one person could be with him before he passed away. Finding words to make sense of the loss was made more difficult by this. It was very tough. It brought a great sense of grief.

“I’m very aware that all grief is difficult but during the pandemic there was no chance to come together. I know that for a lot of people there is now a need for healing and to try and achieve this. But time passes quickly, even though the emptiness is still there,” she explains.

Back in March, a public holiday was declared in recognition of the efforts of the general public, volunteers, workers, and in remembrance of all who died due to the pandemic.

Mary believes the day neither achieved nor reflected the sense of loss and disruption caused by the pandemic. Even though she accepts and understands that, as human beings, our survival mechanism encourages us to carry on at all costs; yet for the loved ones of bereaved families, the rite of passage from this world to the next was denied them.

“That day was supposed to be for remembering everyone who suffered during COVID. It was anything but,” she said.

“I do believe this is because it is no longer newsworthy, which is fine considering what is going on in the world. But it’s like it didn’t happen. We have to be inventive now for people who are still floundering.

"For all of us who were privileged enough to have survived the pandemic - even though it’s not over - we don’t know what is coming down the road. I would hate to think that nothing has been learned.”

Mary raises pertinent questions about the post-COVID grieving process, and how there is no, as yet, established outlet for people to delve into their feelings surrounding death during COVID.

For some people, grief may still feel strangely unconfirmed, or they may be unable to progress along a pathway of true healing.

“There are very few outlets for people like us who lost loved ones during the pandemic. At the time it was a case of ‘what do we do?’. Now it’s a case of ‘what do we still do?’. It’s hard for people as they want to move on as well as coping with not being able to say goodbye to loved ones,” Mary said.

“We don’t want to be stuck in a place where it’s all sadness and grief. But I think in a healthier world this wouldn’t be happening. Because of the pandemic, a lot of us are still going around in deep shock, it is holding back the grieving process.”

The idea of the healing circle came about during a conversation between Mary and Rita O’Sullivan of the Phoenix Women’s Centre. People are encouraged to attend the event to talk, write, or even listen, about how they coped with death during COVID.

Mary feels trying to hold back or block out the mourning ritual that was denied them, may be eased if it is shared with others.

“I’m hoping to write about my experiences, but just to get people talking is important. We find this difficult at the best of times, let alone in a situation like this. For the families who were bereaved during the pandemic, it is just not talked about,” she said.

"When you start to open up and trust in people who do understand how difficult it is, and what it feels like, it may help. As a topic, it so far hasn’t been addressed on any level; it’s actually a form of post-traumatic stress in a way.”

Mary continues: “We all want to move on in a way that is healing. We know that our loved ones are not going to make headline news; we know we are not celebrities. But what we do know is we suffered because of the very restricted funerals that were in place.

"All of the feelings that you would have had to deal with in normal times were made more uncomfortable during the pandemic. You are vulnerable when someone dies, and you want to do the right thing for the person who is gone. The healing circle is something I believe in; something to help us deal with this void in our lives.”

The event takes place on Thursday, April 28, from 10am to 1pm at the Scouts Hall, Tralee. For more information, call the Phoenix Women’s Centre at 066 9130430.