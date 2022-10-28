Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.7°C Dublin

Tralee wins a Gold Medal in 2022 Tidy Towns competition

Tralee has won a gold medal at this year's Tidy Towns competition. Expand

Close

Tralee has won a gold medal at this year's Tidy Towns competition.

Tralee has won a gold medal at this year's Tidy Towns competition.

Tralee has won a gold medal at this year's Tidy Towns competition.

kerryman

Simon Brouder

Tralee has, once again, won Gold in the annual Tidy Town's competition.

The winners of this year's competition were announced on Friday morning with Tralee retaining it’s 'golden' status and secured it’s tenth successive Tidy Town's gold medal.

Tralee Chamber Alliance congratulated all involved in securing Tralee's latest gold medal.

"Huge credit to the Tralee Tidy Towns Committee led by Brendan O'Brien and to the volunteers and Tralee Chamber members who all gave their time to help Tralee win this award" said TCA CEO Colette O'Connor.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy also congratulated the Tidy Town's committee for their tremendous hard work and their dedication to the town.

"Well done to everyone involved, it's a huge team effort achieve this status," said the Mayor.

Privacy