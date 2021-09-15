Tralee vaccine centre will move to former Borg Warner plant

The former Borg Warner plant at the Monavalley Industrial Estate in Tralee which will soon house Tralee's Covid-19 vaccination centre when it moves from the MTU Tralee campus. File Photo

THE HSE has confirmed that a new vaccination centre will open at the former BorgWarner manufacturing plant site in the Monavalley Industrial Estate in the next two weeks.

The vaccination centre at the Munster Technological University (MTU) Tralee’s Sports Academy building will close, with future appointments and clinics taking place at the new centre in Monavalley.

Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Michael Fitzgerald thanked the management and staff at MTU Tralee for their support of the Tralee vaccination centre, where vaccinations were first delivered in February.

To date approximately 63,000 vaccinations have been administered at the Tralee vaccination centre.

“We are very grateful to MTU Tralee for their support throughout the pandemic, and especially for their assistance in the smooth running of the Tralee vaccination centre,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

"As we move to a new phase of vaccinations and indeed in our relationship with Covid-19, we are planning locally for the best way to deliver any future vaccinations. This includes reorganising and consolidating our vaccination programme with the establishment of a new vaccination centre in Tralee in the Monavally Industrial Estate,” he added.

While the majority of people who wish to receive a vaccine have now received one, walk-in vaccination clinics are continuing to allow anyone yet to receive both doses to do so without registering in advance.

A walk-in clinic will take place in Killarney on Thursday September 16, from 1pm to 8pm.

The HSE said such evening clinics have previously proven popular with students with young people and students, and have also allowed people to get a vaccination after the school run or work commute.