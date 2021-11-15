Tralee training course falls just short in bid for European diversity award

The amazing work of the students and staff on the Sporting Chance course at National Learning Network (NLN) Kerry was recognised last week at the European Diversity Awards, taking place at a ceremony in London where the course was nominated for an award, ultimately falling just short unfortunately.

The Tralee training course was shortlisted under the Social Mobility Initiative Award, and recognised the work carried out by students and staff in the areas of inclusive sport, physical activity and exercise. Although it did not win the award on the night, the stellar work of the course was recognised as it was nominated alongside many of the world’s biggest companies including the BBC, Spotify, Vodafone, the Lego Group and the Premier League.

Sporting Chance, a course funded by Kerry Education and Training Board, provides training and qualifications in the area of sport, fitness and physical activity to individuals with additional support needs including physical disabilities, learning difficulties, mental health challenges and students with Autism.

A central goal of the course involves creating a positive impact and forging links within the local community. As part of the course, students are supported in organising a number of sport and physical activity programmes for children and adults of all abilities in the community. Among these are an athletics coaching programme with children from local schools, a swimming programme with children from the autism unit in Killahan National School, an Easter activities camp with teenagers from Kerry Intervention Disability Services, and activity sessions with adults from RehabCare in Tralee.

Sporting Chance also involves students providing personal training and fitness classes for their peers from other courses within the NLN. The group have also organised sports days for primary schools in Killarney and Limerick. Students attending the Sporting Chance course have the opportunity to obtain qualifications in areas such as Fitness Instruction, Pool Lifeguard, Swim Teaching and Sports Coaching. Former students have progressed to a variety of jobs in the fitness, health, sport and leisure.