Tralee tops Killarney in IBAL Litter League, both towns deemed ‘clean’

BOTH Tralee and Killarney have been declared as ‘Clean to European norms’ in the final results of the 2022 IBAL litter league.

Both town’s slipped slightly down the rankings but Tralee, once again, finished higher than the south Kerry tourist Mecca.

The league – run by An Taisce on behalf of the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) environmental alliance of businesses – sees 40 Irish towns and city centres rated and ranked according to the their cleanliness.

In the first round of results, which were published in June, Killarney slipped nine places, from 13 to 22, on the league table.

The final 2022 results have seen Killarney slide a further seven places to finish in 28th, just one ahead of Cork city’s northside which was deemed as ‘moderately littered’ by the IBAL Judges.

Tralee fared better – though it also slipped into the bottom half of the table – finishing in joint 21st position (tied with Navan) compared to 14th spot in June’s first round.

This year’s result marks a fall of seven positions for Tralee’s from its 14th position finish in the final 2021 results.

Though Killarney and Tralee are now both in the bottom half of the league table the judges were still full of praise for the towns which were deemed ‘Clena to European Norms.

The Judges said Tralee had another fine performance and praised the The Mall and Town Square which they described as “exceptional”.

Heavy littering at the recycling station at the Garvey’s carpark and at Casement rail and bus station were blamed for significantly damaging the county capital’s final ranking.

According to the judges Killarney didn’t hit its previous heights but only minimal work is needed to bring some problem areas back up to standard.

While Main Street only just missed out on a top grade the Glebe carpark was high-lighted as the most heavily littered part of the town.