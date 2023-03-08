Tralee to host special St Patrick’s weekend ‘Stag & Doe’ session in Greyhound Bar

Leevy play at the Stag & Doe Sessions in The Greyhound Bar in Tralee next week.

The Greyhound Bar in Tralee will, this St Patrick’s Day weekend, play host to another of the hugely popular ‘Stag & Doe’ sessions which as always has a fine line-up of original artists for music lovers to look forward to and enjoy.

The team behind the ‘Stag & Doe’ events announced this week that they are proud to be collaborating with The Dirty Disco as part of the one year anniversary of their Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Dirty Disco will be hosting the Stag & Doe sessions event over the course of the weekend in the Greyhound with some of the best local and Irish DJ’s Dessie Mac, Redwah, Luke Reidy, James O’Callaghan & Ricky Clifford on Friday March 17 followed by up-and-coming artists Mario Mannering and Leevy taking the stage on March 18 with a live DJ set from Tralee’s Luke Reidy & James O’Callaghan to top the weekend off.

Mario Mannering was born in Glenties in Donegal and his latest single ‘Bad Thing’ was recorded and produced at the Stonewall Studio, Sinning, Oberhausen, Bavaria and was co-produced, mixed and mastered at the studios of RadioLee.ie in Tralee by Derek Berrill in December 2022. Having lived and worked in Tralee, Mario is delighted to be bringing his music to the sessions.

A graduate from Munster Technological University Kerry, Leevy is the music project of Gaeltacht reared songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Amhlaoibh McSweeney.

Tickets are from €10 and are available from The Greyhound Bar Tralee or on the door on a first come first served basis. Two day tickets are available at a discount rate of €16. Fore more information, head to the Stag & Doe Sessions page on Facebook.