Tralee students are delighted and relieved at Leaving Certificate results

There was a palpable sense of joy and relief around Tralee schools this morning as students from the town’s secondary schools finally received their eagerly anticipated Leaving Certificate results.

The Kerryman was out at two schools around town this morning to chat to students and teachers as to how it all went and thankfully for all involved, all those we chatted to were incredibly happy with their results, most notably Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí student Oisín Ó’Muirí who achieved the maximum points total of 625 points; Oisín said he hopes to go on to study in Medicine in Galway.

‘Yeah, very happy with my results, I’m delighted with them. I hope to do medicine in Galway next year, but the points are very high so if not, I will do engineering in Limerick, that’s where I’m at with it at the moment. The exams I thought were more difficult than the results I got if that makes sense. I did better than I expected but the exam process was difficult, I thought it was very long," said Oisín outside the school on Friday morning.

For other students from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí such as Oisín Palmer, Eimear Ní Shuilleabháin and Katelyn Ní Horáin, they too were equally delighted with how they got on today.

"Yeah, I’m happy out with my results, I got close enough to what I was expecting so I’m happy. I’m hoping to do law and French in Cork and if I don’t get that I hope to do European studies in Trinity. The exams were intense, it was a rough year to be honest, the exams were quite difficult, but it was fine in the end," said Oisín Palmer.

"I’m very happy with how I got on. I’m hoping to do human rights in Galway next year in NUIG. I found the exams quite stressful, I didn’t find it enjoyable but I’m just happy that it’s over and done with now and I came out happy,” said Eimear.

‘I’m very with how my results went. Next year I hope to do applied languages in UL and I actually found the exams a lot easier than I expected," said Katelyn.

Other students from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí such as Emma Nic Gearailt and Roisín Ní Mhaolaí said they said they were relieved and delighted with their results as Emma revealed that she hopes to study Speech and Language Therapy in NUIG in September while Roisín said she’ll be taking a year out to consider her future career options.

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí Principal Ruairí Ó Cinnéide said that he and the staff were delighted with how the students fared this year.

“We are delighted with the results achieved by this year’s Leaving Certificate students at Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí and we congratulate them on their success. Following a challenging final two years to their second level education, it is great to see their hard efforts rewarded with such exceptional results,” he said.

Elsewhere, over at the Gaelcholáiste’s school neighbour, Presentation Secondary, students Cáit Rice and Ciara Landers were thrilled with their results this morning.

"I couldn’t be happier, I’m very lucky to have had such a good school to support me over the last six years and I just couldn’t be happier. Hopefully, next year I will be doing commerce in Cork. It’s obviously been very tough over the last few years but we powered on and I din’ think there is anyone that is unhappy," said Cáit.

‘I am delighted with how I got on. I hope to do law, criminology and criminal justice in Galway next year, all going well. The exams were grand, it was tough with Covid and stuff but with the girls in the school it was very helpful,” said Ciara.