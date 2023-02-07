Tralee student Ainle is Dublin bound for Linguistic Olympiad

A TY student in Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí is on top of the world this week after it was announced that he has reached the All-Ireland final in the Linguistic Olympiad.

Ainle Ó Foghlú will compete in the final in DCU next month.

The All-Ireland Linguistics Olympiad (AILO) is a contest in which secondary school students develop their own strategies for solving problems in fascinating languages from around the globe.

Students must use their ingenuity to solve puzzles such as deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphics, decoding numerical spy codes, and interpreting ancient Mayan poetry.

Ainle, an avid reader of writers like Tolkien, said this week that his love of linguistics stems from his same love of maths and physics and he said that he has always found languages fascinating - even going as far as to try and create his own when he was younger.

“We were told to work on some of these language puzzles, the first I attempted was Tshuliba, a Bantu language and one of the national languages of the DRC. If I can remember, it consisted of certain phrases written in Tshuliba and translated to English,” he said.

“Then based off the phrases given, you had to translate Tshuliba sentences to English and vice versa. It took a lot of work when you consider all the possibilities. You have to consider the fact that many words might be gendered like so many European languages, you have to look at what tense its being written in or what happens when you put a stress over a certain letter or put an adjective before a noun and whatnot”

“It’s very complicated, but to me, very rewarding. You have to look for patterns in the words you’re reading and it brings me the same rush I get from working out complex math equations. I know it’s strange but look sure,” he continued.

“I really enjoyed working on Tshuliba and so I continued working at home and I registered my interest with Bean Daltúin who was very excited that someone would like to take part, as her own daughter Jane did it, and it brought her to great places. She told me that I would be taking a test and I decided to prepare for it by going home and doing almost all the puzzles,” he said.

“When the day came around Inion Ní Chocláin gave both myself and Grace Ní Dhomhnaill some pointers for the test and we got to it. It was really tough and I think we both struggled but through the support of Bean Daltúin - she was always making sure we never wanted for a cup of tea - we got it done,” he said.

Later, Bean Daltúin asked me if I would be free on March 1 because apparently, I got through. I’ll have a lot more preparation to do but I’m really excited. Even if I don’t go all the way it’ll be sure to look nice on the CV,” he finished.