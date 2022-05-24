The remains of Joseph Brosnan being removed from Abbeycourt apartment complex on Monday. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

THE death of stab victim Joseph Brosnan at the Abbeycourt apartment complex in Tralee on Sunday is thought have been sparked by a row over loud music.

The Kerryman understands the incident occurred shortly after the deceased had asked that music being played loudly be lowered.

This supposedly led to an altercation in which Mr Brosnan, who is in his 50s, suffered fatal injuries.

Gardaí and ambulance personnel rushed to the scene, where Mr Brosnan was pronounced dead a short time after.

Two men were arrested on Monday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men have since been released without charge and files are being prepared for the DPP.

Assistant State Pathologist Heidi Okkers-Harnett arrived at the scene on Monday afternoon. Mr Brosnan’s remains were removed a short time after to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) to undergo a post-mortem.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the tragic event.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Brosnan, who is originally from Connolly Park and is described as a hard worker and a loving father and grandfather.

He hails from a well-respected Tralee family who are utterly devastated over what has happened to their son and sibling.

A close friend of the Brosnan family told The Kerryman that Joseph was a ‘quiet man’ who did not deserve to die under such tragic circumstances.

“Joe was a quiet man who always kept to himself. He was a gentleman and he comes from an absolutely lovely family,” said a friend.

“The family are absolutely devastated at what has happened. They are such lovely people. No one deserves to go through this,” he added.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall also said that no family should have to bury a son after such a terrible incident.

Mayor Wall extended his sympathies to Mr Brosnan’s family.

“I didn’t know the victim, but I knew his mother and father well. They were once neighbours of mine. They are lovely people,” he said.

“This is an awful thing for any family to have to face. Tragedies like this affect us all when they happen.

“I’ve come out so many times about knife crime in the past. I still believe that laws should be tougher around knife laws.

“But that is a debate for another time. What’s important now is that we extend our wholehearted sympathy to the Brosnan family.

“They are such lovely people. It’s just terrible, and no one should have to bury their child in this way,” Mayor Wall said.

The incident has shocked the people of Tralee, who witnessed a crime scene in the centre of town on Monday.

The Abbeycourt apartment complex remains sealed off as part of ongoing investigations.

Mayor Wall said that while Sunday’s tragedy comes as ‘a huge blow to everyone’, it does not reflect the true image of Tralee.

“This doesn’t happen here often, and I would hate to think people outside the town got the wrong impression. However, it’s awfully sad what has happened.”