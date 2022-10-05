Tralee school’s pride at Cian’s Garda Youth Achievment award

Principal of C.B.S The Green Tralee Anne O'Callaghan and Transition year student Cian Heaslip who was last week awarded a Garda Youth Achievement Award. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Principal of C.B.S The Green Tralee Anne O'Callaghan pictured with transition year student Cian Heaslip who was last week awarded a Garda Youth Achievement Award, Helen Hayes (deputy principal) and Robert Flaherty (deputy principal). Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Tralee school CBS The Green have this week expressed their pride in and heaped glowing praise on Transition Year (TY) student Cian Heaslip after the young man – who has Down Syndrome – received a Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Award earlier this week.

Described by the school this week as “clever and funny”, Cian attended the ceremony in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel with his family and Deputy Principal Helen Hayes – who nominated Cian for the award – and his SNA’s Sheila Enright and Ger Sheehy.

Helen Hayes told The Kerryman this week that “it was an honour to celebrate Cian's great achievement and the fact that he gives 100 percent to everything he does.”

Cian has been involved with Special Olympics for the past six years and has over 100 park runs under his belt. Cian loves the water and swims regularly at the Tralee Sports and Leisure Complex, as well as attending the gym there. Another great achievement for Cian was being awarded the President Bronze Gaisce award last May. Cian committed to helping his community by working weekly in the 321 Down Syndrome shop in Tralee, something he still does and as if this wasn’t enough, he has since registered for the Silver Gaisce award programme.

More than anything else, Helen continued, is that Cian was nominated for the Garda Youth Award for the “absolute joy” he brings to the school community.

"Cian keeps people connected through his cheerful disposition. he is regularly spotted fist pumping his classmates and staff, and he brings a smile to the face of anyone who encounters him. He embarked on his TY journey in September, and we look forward to watching him blossom even further over the course of the year,” she finished.