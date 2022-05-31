Tralee photographer reflects on UEFA final fiasco: ‘The police response was typical of French and Parisian culture’

Sportsfile photographer and Tralee native Brendan Moran was at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday evening to witness Real Madrid’s defeat of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions Cup Final.

But events away from the pitch generated the most controversy due to a 35-minute delay to kick-off caused by supporters trying to gain access to the stadium.

The scenes momentarily brought back chilling reminders of the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters of yesteryear.

Television images of fans – both Liverpool and Real Madrid – being hauled over walls to avoid injury is something UEFA said it is investigating as a matter of priority given it overshadowed, to a large extent, what should have been an enjoyable occasion.

Brendan had been working at various points of the stadium throughout the evening. He was pitch side at approximately 7:30pm when Kenny Dalglish laid a wreath at the Liverpool end to remember the 37th anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster of 1985.

“The atmosphere was good at this point. But I did notice that the Real Madrid end of the ground was packed compared with the Liverpool end. I remember thinking to myself: ‘where are all the Liverpool fans?’” Brendan told The Kerryman.

“I did pass a turnstile at one stage and saw a couple of fans jump it. They weren’t wearing red from what I saw. When I was at the other side of the ground I also witnessed a guy come through the turnstiles and just bolt up the stairs. The security guard hadn’t a hope of catching him. It definitely felt like something wasn’t right.”

Brendan feels the 35-minute delay most likely took something from the sense of occasion, casting an unnerving shadow over the game.

“I don’t know if this played a part in the outcome or not. Obviously, because of the schedule, the players had to come back in, and everyone was just standing around. There was a bit of an eeriness before the game,” he said.

Brendan explained that Stade de France is situated in one of the less desirable Parisian suburbs.

He feels the heavy-handed response of police – one of whom was captured on social media spraying tear gas in a fan’s face as he stood there with ticket in his hand – may be a symptom of the culture of protest that exists in Paris.

“I feel their [police] response was typical of the protest nature that is a feature of French and Parisian culture,” he said.

"Because there was an incident at the stadium a few years ago, there was definitely a heightened reaction. The authorities in France are on edge quite a bit. I feel the Liverpool fans would also have been quite sensitive to that sort of reaction given the tragedy at Heysel.”

Brendan thinks the problem may initially have started due to poorly coordinated ticket inspection points set up for supporters in advance of arriving at the stadium.

“I think some of them worked, while others clearly didn’t. I didn’t witness any of this, it’s just what I was hearing second-hand on the night.”

Brendan did not leave the Stade de France until 3:30am. He does not recall reports of any trouble occurring immediately after the game.

“I was pitch side for all the Madrid celebrations after the game. The Liverpool fans would have left very early while the Real Madrid fans stayed on. This may have averted any trouble,” he said.

“Overall, there was a really good atmosphere. Even before the game when the singer [Camila Cabello] was performing, to hear the Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was quite powerful because I was at that end at the time.

"It probably would have been a better atmosphere but for the 35-minute delay. It certainly didn’t help,” said Brendan.