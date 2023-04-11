Tralee nominated for Best Kept Town title

Joan O’Regan, Niamh O’Sullivan (Tralee MD Manager), Jim Garvey (SuperValu), Cllr Mikey Sheehy, Brendan O’Brien (Chair, Tralee Tidy Towns), Colette O’Connor (Tralee Chamber Alliance), Ann Marie Fuller and Anne Connolly welcome the news that Tralee is nominated for a Best Kept Town award.

Tralee has been nominated in the Ireland’s Best Kept Towns Competition for 2023.

The county capital, which had another impressive result in this year’s Tidy Towns Competition, is an entrant in the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category.

Adjudication will take place during the month of May and the results will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin in June. The judging criteria are similar to what is used for the SuperValu Tidy Towns Competition each year.

Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Mikey Sheehy welcomed the news.

“The announcement that Tralee has been nominated to participate in Ireland’s Best Kept Towns Competition is a further endorsement of the incredible work being done locally and is recognition of what has been achieved in recent years”.

“There is fantastic collaboration between the local Tidy Towns team, staff of the Municipal District, local businesses and the community generally. This competition will be keenly contested with our town taking part in the Best Kept Large Urban Space category and I hope everyone will get behind the effort to secure yet another important honour for the town,’ said Cllr Sheehy.

Brendan O’Brien, Chair of Tralee Tidy Towns said the nomination was “a really wonderful honour for our town” and called on the public to get behind the campaign to win the title.

“We need a big effort to be put in for this and for the National Tidy Towns Competition and we will require as many volunteers as possible to assist us, so we’re appealing to members of the business and residential community to keep an eye out and keep their own areas looking as well as possible,” said Mr O’Brien.