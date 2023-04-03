Tralee Musical Society are bringing iconic 90’s movie ‘Ghost’ to the stage next week

It’s a movie that contains one of the most iconic scenes of all time and so Tralee Musical Society TMS) members – and leads in the group’s upcoming production of the 1990 classic ‘Ghost’ which starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore – Gary Murphy and Janna Foley will have big shoes to fill when the show opens in Siamsa Tíre next Wednesday, April 12.

Adapted from the hit 1990 romantic fantasy thriller film, the plot of Ghost The Musical centres on lovers, Sam (Gary) and Molly (Janna) who are attacked as they are returning to their apartment. When Sam dies, he becomes caught between the real world and the next.

Molly is in danger and Sam cannot leave her. A medium, Oda Mae Brown helps Sam to get in touch with Molly to warn her. This visual stage spectacle is a described “as a poignant romance that builds comedy, suspense, and deeply felt emotion to an ethereal climax that you will never forget.”

Speaking to The Kerryman this week about how rehearsals are going and how ‘that’ pottery scene will go down on stage, Gary – who is also the Chairperson of TMS – said there’s a “nervous excitement” amongst the cast as opening night approaches.

"They [rehearsals] are going great. It’s a real rollercoaster of a show. It has comedy and emotion too so it’s got a little bit of everything. From a chorus point of view, the cast saw the full thing last night and there was more than a few tears in the room so we must be doing something right,” he laughed.

"There’s both nerves and excitement amongst everyone to be fair. Since COVID, a lot of the cast wouldn’t have been on stage since possibly 2019 so it’s been a bit of a wait for them to get back up there. There’s a nervous energy but there’s a lot of excitement there too. We can’t wait to get going,” Gary continued.

As for filling the iconic role of Sam Wheat which was played in the film by Patrick Swayze, Gary joked that he doesn’t quite have the looks or the body of Swayze but he’ll give a good go of it anyway.

"There is a pottery scene in the production of course. Now, my pottery skills wouldn’t be the best so I’ll be deferring to Janna who’ll be playing the Demi Moore role in the film. She [Janna] said she’ll pull me through on the pottery side.

Finally, as to the message of both the film and the play, Gary said that while it deals with the supernatural, there is a comforting message of hope of seeing your loved ones in the afterlife.

The show will run from Wed April 12 to Saturday April 15 inclusive and all shows start at 8pm. Tickets for the show can be purchased from the Siamsa Tíre website here.