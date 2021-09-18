Tralee MD Councillors have their say on controversial courthouse plans for Denny site

Tralee Municipal District Councillors have spoken out in relation to claims made by a group of former Denny’s factory workers that they have yet to give a unified response to controversial plans to relocate Tralee Courthouse from Ashe Street to the former Denny site at Island of Geese.

The ex-workers say that to press ahead with the plan would ignore the expressed wishes of Tralee people opposed to locating a courthouse in what will be Tralee’s newest amenity area once completed.

The idea of relocating Tralee Courthouse has proceeded slowly since the Court Service first expressed interest in acquiring a new building in Tralee in 2018. When contacted by The Kerryman this week, a spokesperson for the Court Service said discussions are still ongoing with Kerry County Council (KCC) and that it is looking forward to ‘progressing the matter’ in relation to a new courthouse for the town.

When asked to comment on what is becoming an ever more divisive topic, Tralee MD Councillors expressed a cross-section of views ranging from those in favour of the relocation, to those opposed to it, while others criticised the tardiness of the Court Service in reaching its decision.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall (FF) said he will vote to retain a courthouse at the Denny site if it means saving jobs. He also proposed that part of the adjoining General Post Office building on Edward Street (used for storage) be relocated to Manor and that this vacated space should host a courthouse.

“We don’t have the full information at the moment. I don’t want to see a courthouse in Island of Geese but if it comes down to it, I will vote for it,” Cllr Wall said.

“If it’s established that Tralee Courthouse is not fit for purpose, I will vote to have it anywhere in Tralee. If we don’t, we will lose jobs. The new courthouse would be across from the [Gardaí] barracks in a wide-open space. If we don’t, the courthouse will be moved out of Tralee,” he added.

Cllr Sam Locke (Ind) is firmly against using a portion of the Denny site for a courthouse as the site was gifted to the people of Tralee by Kerry Group. The public consultation process on the future of the site revealed that most of the submissions received by KCC were against facilitating a courthouse at Island of Geese.

“This goes against what the people of Tralee want to see on the Denny site. The people of Tralee have serious reservations and objections to a courthouse at Island of Geese,” said Cllr Locke.

“There are grounds at the back of the existing courthouse that could be incorporated in the Court Service. This is a vacant property and could be used to refurbish a new court property. Rather than spend millions on a new building on the Denny site, we should refurbish the site on Ashe Street,” he added.

Cllr Terry O’Brien (Lab) said he was informed by the Department during his term as Mayor of Tralee that funding is not available for the refurbishment of Tralee Courthouse as things currently stand. He stated that he is ‘worried’ Tralee will lose its court services if it does not come up with a suitable site.

“If the Court Service is offered a space in the Denny site, it would take up less than a quarter of the site. There is big concerns out there that it’s going to take over the whole site, it’s not.”

Cllr O’Brien added that any new courthouse at Island of Geese would have underground parking that would lessen much of the court-day activities offering people more dignity and privacy.

“The courthouse in Tralee is not solely for ‘crime and punishment’, it also has Family Law and many other aspects to it. There is no facility to extend or renovate the existing courthouse. I’m for having a courthouse in Tralee, and I’d love for it to stay in Ashe Street but I’m reliably informed that it can’t. The Court Service need to decide one way or the other at this stage and let people know,” he said.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris (SF) said she can’t understand why the government cannot invest money into the historic building on Ashe Street that would help to keep business within the town. She criticised a situation whereby a veiled threat exists that Tralee could lose its courthouse if local Councillors did not agree to re-locate to the Denny site.

Cllr Ferris expressed concern over possible financial responsibility for refurbishment and maintenance of the courthouse in Ashe Street that might fall back on the Local Authority’s coffers.

“I still haven’t completely made a decision on how I’m going to vote on this when it comes forward. I want to see some level of engagement with the Court Service in relation to the existing structure in Ashe Street,” said Cllr Ferris.

“I’m not saying this is what’s being said, but I feel because they have identified the site, if we go against it, they will move the court services away from Tralee. I don’t think Tralee town can suffer another large-scale loss of business like that…We must be responsible and make an informed decision here. Some people are not going to be happy but at the end of the day we must make a decision that benefits every sector,” Cllr Ferris said.

Cllr Cathal Foley (SF) said he cannot decide on the issue until all the relevant information on what is being proposed is made known to him. He wishes to avoid a situation whereby the existing courthouse would be left vacant and in ruins.

“Until I see a concrete proposal I can’t say if I’m for it or against it. At the moment, I’m leaning against it due to the lack of clarity and detail,” Cllr Foley said.

On the question of situating a courthouse in close proximity to an amenity area, Cllr Foley said people’s view of court has moved on significantly from the outdated assumptions of the past.

“Courts offer a lot more services these days than just criminal cases, you also have Family Law and Civil cases so I wouldn’t go along that line. What I would hate to see is the courthouse lost to the centre of town. At all costs it needs to remain in the centre of Tralee. It brings in a lot of business to shops, restaurants, and cafes. There is a whole economy around a court service,” he said.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy (FF) believes Councillors have been left in limbo by the Court Service. Until such time as their position is made clear to Kerry County Council, the Local Authority is unable to fully press ahead with plans for the future of the Denny site.

“There is a lot of talk and bluster but in the same breath there is no direction or actual concrete plans in place,” Cllr Sheehy said.

“We’ve been told the current courthouse isn’t fit for purpose. Court dates are being lost to Limerick and Cork, but the Court Service has not come back to Kerry County Council to say they are going to move.

“We’re awaiting direction from the Court Service, and I think it's an unfair position by them and the Department of Justice. There is a lot of talk about Island of Geese, but no proposals have come before us. I would need to see the full level of information before deciding. We need the Court Service to define their position. Neither can the council wait forever for them to make a decision,” Cllr Sheehy said.

The latest from KCC is that its Chief Executive, Moira Murrell, and Tralee MD Manager, Michael Scannell, are due to meet with the Courts Service later this month to discuss matters, including the site for the new courthouse and the existing building on Ashe Street. A survey on the condition of the courthouse, which was commissioned by KCC to inform any decisions on its future use, is also close to completion.

Cllr Jim Finucane (FG) was unavailable for comment.