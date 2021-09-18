Kerry

Tralee MD Councillors have their say on controversial courthouse plans for Denny site

The Island of Geese site in Tralee. Plans to build a new courthouse on a section of the site has raised tensions in the town among those opposed to it. Tralee MD Councillors have their say on the controversial topic. (Photo by Joe Hanley). Expand

Stephen Fernane

Tralee Municipal District Councillors have spoken out in relation to claims made by a group of former Denny’s factory workers that they have yet to give a unified response to controversial plans to relocate Tralee Courthouse from Ashe Street to the former Denny site at Island of Geese.

The ex-workers say that to press ahead with the plan would ignore the expressed wishes of Tralee people opposed to locating a courthouse in what will be Tralee’s newest amenity area once completed.

The idea of relocating Tralee Courthouse has proceeded slowly since the Court Service first expressed interest in acquiring a new building in Tralee in 2018. When contacted by The Kerryman this week, a spokesperson for the Court Service said discussions are still ongoing with Kerry County Council (KCC) and that it is looking forward to ‘progressing the matter’ in relation to a new courthouse for the town.

