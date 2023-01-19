Tralee man to raise money for children’s hospital on father’s anniversary – ‘There is no better time to do it’

Tralee man Kenneth Coffey is planning to use the inspiration of his father’s first anniversary to raise money for Children’s Hospital Ireland at Crumlin.

A popular and well-liked Tralee resident, Thomas’s death in 2022 left a huge void in the lives of all who knew him.

This has motivated his son to mark a year since his father’s passing by cycling from Tralee to Limerick – and back again – on Sunday April 2.

Kenneth will leave Tralee at 5am hoping to return later that evening. It’s no easy task but a charity cycle is something he has always wanted to do.

“It’s something I’ve always had in my mind. What better time to do it then on my father’s anniversary. I think this will drive me on even more to do it,” Kenneth told The Kerryman.

Offers of support and encouragement have all already come in for Kenneth. Local fitness instructor Oliver Coffey – who runs his a gym in Tralee – has kindly offered to let Kenneth train for free ahead of the cycle.

“Oliver immediately got in touch and said I can train in his gym until the cycle. I’m honoured because it’s such a nice gesture. To take on this challenge, I will need to get fit. So, this offer will be a huge help to me,” he said.

Kenneth’s decision to select Crumlin as the cycle’s beneficiary stems from stories of its inspirational work through friends whose children attended the hospital.

“I’ve never been there but I’m very much looking forward to having the opportunity to meet the staff in April in relation to my fundraiser,” said Kenneth.

"The work they do for children and families is beyond difficult. They do phenomenal work. The kids there teach us how precious life can be. The cycle is going to be a test and a challenge. But raising money for the hospital – on what will be a very personal day for me and my family – is all the matters,” said Kenneth.