Tralee man Seán gets front row view at how draws for National Lottery are done

A Tralee man was this past week given the unique opportunity of being an 'independent observer' at the draw for the National Lottery where he got the chance to see just how the draw for the lotto is done every night.

Seán Dineen was invited up to the National Lottery offices in Dublin where he met and posed for photos with Kamal Ibrahim, one of the National Lottery presenters, before he got to witness first-hand the rigorous protocol that takes place before each and every draw.

After this, Seán was brought to the room that literally everyone at some point in their life has dreamt about being in, the room where the winners of the lottery are brought to after they have won the jackpot, and although he’d have preferred the real thing, Seán was also given a novelty winners cheque for the sum of €2 million and a glass of champagne too to boot.

Seán relayed his unique and quirky experience as an ‘independent observer’ to The Kerryman this week.

"How I got called for it was, I was curious about the draws and there was a man on Radio Kerry from the lottery - Fran I think his name was - and I got in touch with them and he [Fran] invited me up to the lottery studio to see how it's all done and I said 'sure look, I'll do it',” he said.

"I headed up to Dublin and I was brought into the room where people collect their winnings and they gave me some champagne and a winners cheque and what not. That's the room that everyone wants to be in so although I didn't win anything, they let me in to see what it was like which was very cool,” he continued.

As for the rehearsals for the draw itself, Seán said that he was surprised at how strict the procedures were around the entire process.

"It [the rehearsals] took from 6pm until 8pm so roughly about two hours of rehearsals until the actual live show. I thought it would take 20 minutes to half an hour but no, it was much longer,” he said.

All the balls are brought into the studio in a case and inside a sealed bag and then they [the balls] are weighed. After this, they are put into the machine and there are a few rehearsals done. They do the draw without being live to see if everything is working okay and then the man who presents the lotto - Kamal Ibrahim - he acts it out like the live draw is actually taking place,” he continued.

"They wear these special gloves when holding the balls, gloves that you might see people wearing in a museum because I suppose they're afraid of leaving fingerprints or smudges or grease on the ball in case it might affect the result one way or the other. Then when the draw is over, the balls are removed from the machine and they're put back into a sealed bag again and carried off in a case." he added.

Unfortunately for Seán, while he had done the lotto before he headed up to Dublin, his numbers weren’t picked out, although he jokingly admitted that it might have looked dodgy had his numbers been chosen on the day he was in the studio.

"I had no luck myself! I did the lotto myself when I was there but I mean, if I did win the jackpot if I was there, that would be a bit suspicious!" he laughed.