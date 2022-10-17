Tralee man Joe Enright launches his third children’s book

Ciara Maher (illustrator) pictured with Joe Enright (author) and Deirdre Walsh (Radio Kerry) at the launch of 'Alana Rabbit goes to the Circus', a new childrens book. All proceeds from the book will go towards the Kerry Cork Health Link Bus. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Three is the magic number for Joe Enright from Tralee as the author officially launched his third children’s book in the Kerry County Library this past Saturday.

It was very much more of a poignant occasion than the previous launches however as Joe - who hails from Alderwood Road - dedicated the book, which is called ‘Alana Rabbit goes to the Circus’, to his late sister, Angela Fitzgerald, who passed away in June of this year with proceeds from the book going towards the Kerry Cork Health Link Bus.

The book was launched by Deirdre Walsh of Radio Kerry and was attended by members of Angela’s family, including her Norman who had edited the book.

Joe spoke to The Kerryman this week about how the launch went.

“I was very happy with how it went. There was about 70 people at it and importantly, we raised a few quid for the charity, the Kerry Cork Health Link Bus, which was a big aim for the day as well getting a few copies of the book out there into the world as well,” he said.

At the launch as well, Joe made sure to thank the Kerry County Library for the use of the venue, Cara Credit Union, Tralee Printing Works, Norman Fitzgerald for editing, Deirdre Walsh for launching it, his family for their support and the book’s illustrator Ciara Maher for her artwork.

As for where he gets the inspiration for all of Alana’s adventures, Joe said that it’s the character of Alana herself that dictates where the story goes, not him.

“I am not in command of these stories. Alana Rabbit is the person that tells me the stories,” he said.

After writing the first Alana story a few years ago, Joe said that he thought that would be the end of it, but this was in fact, just the beginning.

“Then, Alana took over and she said me ‘hey, there’s a lot more to me than this’ and so she invaded my life and for 31 nights in a row, I wrote 13 stories. I just had to get them out of my head and into the world,” said Joe, who added that work has begun already on the third in the Alana Rabbit series.

It’s a series that has gotten praise from many corners of the book world such as Alice Taylor and Gabriel Fitzmaurice while before her passing, the late, great artist Pauline Bewick was also fulsome in her praise for both Joe and Ciara’s work.

The book is currently for sale in Paudie Commane’s bookshop on Rock Street or by calling Joe on 0876346497.

The book will cost €10 or three for €25.