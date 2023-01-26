Tralee jewellers to relocate from Dominick Street home of 57 years

A little bit of history beckons for next spring in Tralee as one of its best-known brands gears up to move from its home of nearly 60 years.

Things are changing in Dominick Street with Billy Nolan Jewellers relocating from its store, from which the Nolan family has added more than a touch of glamour to the town for 57 years.

The Dominick Street store will remain open until the beginning of April, and while the complexion of Dominick Street will obviously change from there on, Billy Nolan Jewellers will continue full-steam-ahead with its work, with co-director Ciara Nolan saying the move makes complete sense and will be to the benefit of the company’s many loyal customers.

“After 57 years we have made the decision to relocate our Billy Nolan Jewellers store to our Nolan and Hilsers store on Castle Street,” she explained to The Kerryman, “as our lease is up in our Dominick Street premises and we needed more space for our growing repair department.

“We will remain open [on Dominick Street] until April 1. We opened the store on April Fool’s Day, and we decided to close on the same date!”

Co-director Louise Nolan added “all our staff will be coming with us, which we are delighted with as we will be busier than ever.

“In our Castle Street store, Nolan and Hilsers Jewellers, we will have the same fantastic service but from one location,” she said.

Louise added that the move comes at a time of growth for the company, which has built a brand-new, state-of-the-art workshop with space for two goldsmiths and machinery right up to the high standards needed to run a successful jewellery business.

She also said that the build-up to the relocation will also be marked in some style, with customers sure to be rewarded for calling in to the Dominick Street store from January 19 until April 1.

“We will be starting our relocation sale on January 19, at 11 o’clock with 20 per cent to 50 per cent off everything instore!” she said.