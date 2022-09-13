Tralee Italian supercar show could become full festival

One of the many stunning Italian cars that will feature at this weekends Automobili Italia Tralee car show at the FBD Insurance/Peevers Slye Cotter car park on Dan Spring Road on Friday and Saturday.

THE organisers of this weekend’s celebration of Italian motoring say they have big plans to expand the event.

The inaugural ‘Automobili Italia Tralee‘ car show takes place this weekend and the organisers say they already have plans to expand the car themed event into a full festival to celebrate Italian culture.

Automobili Italia Tralee will take place on Friday and Saturday.

Close to 100 cars, motorbikes – and even a few tractors and vans – will be gathered at the FBD Insurance/Peevers Slye Cotter car park on Dan Spring Road on Friday for an evening of craic and conversation.

A live DJ will be on hand to entertain fans – and all are welcome to attend – and the organisers say it promises to be a brilliant evening of Italian car culture.

Car fans are in for a treat as there are several Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Alfa Romeos already confirmed for the show. Several Ducati motorcycles will also be on display and there is hope that at least one Aprilia road racing bike will appear.

On Saturday the group will set off on a tour of West Kerry before returning to the Rose Hotel for a social evening.

Last week, event organisers canvassed participants in the Cannonball Ireland event that stopped off in Killarney and more exotic cars are expected to make an appearance in Tralee this weekend as a result of this.

The organisers are delighted with how the event has already been received and say they hope to grow it into a celebration of Italian culture in the future.

“Look at all the Italian restaurants in town, I count at least seven,” said organiser Rory Kerins.

“This could grow and expand in years two and three, into a full-blown Italian festival, with music, food and all that goes with it. It is niche and that is what will make it special,” said Mr Kerins.

The first cars are expected in Tralee after 6 pm on Friday with more arriving each hour. Spectators are welcome to attend both days and all funds raised at the event will go to the Irish Wheelchair Association.