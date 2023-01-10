Tralee International Resource Centre vow to support asylum seekers to avoid Killarney-type incident

The Chairman of Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC) Sean Lyons has said everything possible will be done to avoid a similar type incident from happening in Tralee to that which occurred at Hotel Killarney on New Year’s Day.

The row among asylum seekers at Hotel Killarney led to eight people being brought before the court in relation to the incident.

Mr Lyons said that TIRC work closely with all residents in Direct Provision in Tralee and are aware of the issues and difficulties experienced by them.

Fears that a similar incident might happen in Tralee due to the rise in asylum seekers living here were raised in the immediate aftermath of the Killarney incident.

Refugee centres in Tralee have been home to different nationalities for many years, including the tented accommodation at the Johnston Marina Asylum Centre where 39 males were living prior to being moved to alternative accommodation in October.

“Many of these [incidents] arise from the fact that the men are in a situation where they cannot work for at least six months,” said Mr Lyons.

“Many have mental health issues due to the trauma that drove them from their homes. When diverse groups are forced to live together for extended periods, tensions are bound to arise. Focus needs to be on supporting them in the position they are in,” Mr Lyons added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday last, a group of protesters took part in anti-immigration protests outside a Killarney hotel where 400 asylum seekers are being sheltered.

