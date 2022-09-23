Tralee International Resource Centre are big winners at Kerry Community Awards

A group photo of Tralee International Resource Centre who were the Overall Winners at the 2022 Kerry Community Awards and they are pictured here with the organising committee and the events sponsors at the event in The Dromhall Hotel on Thursday night. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

It’s a service that has always done stellar work, but 2022 was undoubtedly the year that the Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC) had to step up to even higher levels as the world, the country and Kerry all tried to play its part in helping refugees fleeing the atrocities of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Last night, at the 2022 Kerry Community Awards – held in the beautiful setting of the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney – the group’s hard work and incredible dedication to not only helping Ukrainian’s settle into life in Tralee and Kerry, but also to their overall mission statement of supporting and advocating for the international community and to facilitating inclusion and understanding between people was justly rewarded.

The group last night were chosen from amongst 19 other very deserving and worthy groups to be the Overall Winners at the latest outing of the Kerry Community Awards.

TIRC is an NGO established back in 2010, who work to support integration in Tralee by providing drop in facility and services to asylum seekers, refugees and the broader international communities in Tralee.

Among the many services that TIRC provides to those in need, amongst the most important are daily, free English conversation classes, family programmes and projects for people living in direct provision, mental health programmes, music classes/activities, talks and short courses, practical support in filling out forms, liaising with services, referrals and access to internet and computers.

Speaking to The Kerryman just minutes after their amazing win last night, Mary Carroll from TIRC said that she and the others from the group were just in shock.

"We're shocked. It's unbelievable! We're really surprised and delighted and I was just in shock when they called out our names to be honest," she laughed.

"I really didn't think that we would win it because there was just so many brilliant projects this year. I think we may be timely because of the Ukrainian crisis and we just stepped up when we had to. We're just so delighted. It [the win] just puts us more out there for everybody to see, it makes us more mainstream. It feels like great recognition for all the work that we do and for all of our volunteers as well,” she continued.

Bill Morrell, the Chaiperson of the Kerry Community Awards, also spoke to The Kerryman on the night and he said that every single group that entered this year’s awards were worthy winners and he encouraged anyone who was not there last night to seriously consider entering the 2023 event.

"I think the night was absolutely superb. It's great that we're in a position to give 20 groups a prize and all of them deserve to be an overall winner but we could only have one on the night. Anybody who's not here this year, they can always apply next year and please god, we'll see them up on stage at next year's event,” he said.