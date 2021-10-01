Tralee Harriers athletes show age is no barrier to success

The old saying goes that age is only a number and nowhere was this more evident than in the recent exploits of athletes from the Tralee Harriers Athletic Club (AC) as competitors both young and old enjoyed great success over the summer.

Last week saw athletes from the club return to training after their summer break and with that came the opportunity for the club to mark the achievements of the athletes who had achieved success on both th National Juvenile and Masters Medal stage during that break.

Six medals in total were secured in Tullamore for the club at Juvenile level with Sean Murphy taking Silver in the U13 Javelin and Kirby Anne Ryan Bronze in the U18 Discus. Pride of place though goes to young Sadie Lynch and Aria Collins, who both took home Gold in both the 60m Sprint and Long Jump u9 team events.

"National competition at that age is carried out on a pairs basis, so to have two athletes capable of that level of performance in the same club is rare, especially in disciplines as fiercely competitive as Sprint and Long Jump. Sadie and Aria dominated both their events, with 2 PBs in the Long Jump seeing them with a combined total of 6.73m and almost a metre clear of second place while they were also comfortable winners in the sprint by 0.5 seconds,” said a spokesperson for the club.

At Masters level, demonstrating that you class is indeed permanent, Patsy O’Connor was competing on the national stage for the first time in the over 65 category. Emulating the younger cohort and not to be outdone, Patsy also came home with double Gold, including a new national record in the Discus of 40.85 metres. Patsy now holds the national records for both events at the over 55, 60 and 65 categories.

All of this comes at an exciting time for the club as they are currently in the process of developing their club grounds, with the hope that the laying of the tartan running track would be completed next year. Harriers President Martin Fitzgerald highlighted that a significant amount of fundraising is required to complete this work to provide the requisite facilities for the club's athletes to continue to perform at such a high level mationally.

The club will be launching a fundraising initiative within the coming weeks.