Tralee guide dog Marcel wins Golden Paw Hero Dog award

One Tralee dog is paws-itively having the best week of his short life after he was named as the overall winner of the Irish Kennel Club Golden Paw Hero Dog Award 2022.

Six-year old golden retriever Marcel is an Ambassador Dog for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (IGDB) who lives in Tralee with volunteer puppy raisers Anne and Gerard O’Riordan.

He won the award at at the awards ceremony in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin Airport.

Marcel’s journey from trainee guide dog to ambassador for the IDGB is a fascinating one as his owner, Anne, told The Kerryman this week.

“He [Marcel] was training as a guide dog but he then developed a condition known as body sensitivity which meant that was no longer able to tolerate a harness on his back,” she said.

This condition meant that Marcel had to be repurposed and was assigned to Anne and Gerard as Kerry’s first Ambassador Dog.

“He came up against an onstacle and he wasn’t able to continue in the career that he was being trained for and I think what’s lovely about Marcel’s story is that despite this setback, he is still managing to change lives as an ambassador dog,” Anne contiinued.

In his role as an ambassador dog, Marcel visits nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and many fundraising events. Marcel assists in many one-on-one therapy sessions.

These include visits to specific patients in hospital, at the request of their doctor, to comfort parents and children.

Marcel is also included in therapy sessions with vulnerable children and adults, where Marcel will encourage and calm the patient.

Anne said that Marcel is much-loved in the community. He senses when people are upset and will indicate that somebody requires his time and support.

During lockdown Marcel spent a lot of time with friends of IGDB Tralee Branch. Marcel provided them with companionship and a warm heart to lift their spirits during this lonely and stressful time.

Marcel visited the local hospital, where he spent days just being himself, giving the staff hugs and companionship to alleviate some of the stress they were experiencing.

Anne and Gerard continue to puppy raise, and are currently raising their eight puppy, Feena.

If anyone out there would be interested in becoming a puppy raiser, they can contact the Irish Guide Dog charity who will help them get set up to raise their own puppies.