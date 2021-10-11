Tralee girls Noelle and Lauren ready to chop off their locks for charity

L-R: Lauren (6years) and Noelle Connolly hopeing to donate their haie to the Repunzel Foundation in hope to raise funds for the Laura Lynn Hospice. Photo Joe Hanley

Noelle (9) and Lauren Connolly (6) from Tralee who will be cutting off and donating their hair to the Rapunzel Foundation, with the hope of raising funds for Locks of Love, LauraLynn. Photo by Joe Hanley.

They may still be in single figures age wise but that has not stopped young Tralee girls Noelle (9) and Lauren Connolly (6) from displaying a thoughtfulness and maturity beyond their years.

The sisters will be, on Friday November 5, chopping off a large portion of their hair which they will then donate to the Rapunzel Foundation charity; this is a charity organization that works to improve the lives of those living with hair loss (alopecia) through fund raising as well as through hair raising.

As if this wasn’t enough, the girls will also be raising vital funds for the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice Foundation through an online fundraising page that they have set up.

Speaking to The Kerryman last Thursday, the girls dad, Declan, explained how the idea came about and his own family’s connection to the charity.

"They came up with the idea themselves, My sister, her own son was sick years ago when he was five or six. He had leukemia and he was in hospital with Laura of the LauraLynn Foundation and he was very good friends with her. Before she died, she gave him a teddy bear as a keepsake,” said Declan.

”We gave Noelle a bookmark of the LauraLynn Foundation and she was reading the bookmark and she just decided that she wanted to donate her hair and to raise money for the foundation. “I was very proud because it was entirely off her own back that she decided to do it,” Declan continued.

Declan and the girls had originally set themselves a target of raising €400 for the LauraLynn Foundation but they have well and truly passed this and at the timeof writing on Monday morning, they had raised €720 through the online fundraising page.

"I was up to their school this morning and they said that they were going to share the girls story on the school website and Facebook page too so hopefully that wil raise more awareness,” he finished.

Anyone interested in donating to thegirl’s fundraiser can do so through this link: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11418173_noelle-connolly-s-page.html?fbclid=IwAR06cJUmApT63SS9C8ZaP6FOXa3XAMN0ucUvPptIYtWhri5P3gGsfi_oB2M