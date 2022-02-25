Tralee gathers to pray for peace for the Ukraine and Russia

A vigil was held in St John's Church Tralee in solidarity with Ukraine. Representatives of the parish said they wanted to extend the opportunity to local people, who may feel powerless, to come together in solidarity. Pic Domnick Walsh.

Tralee vigil held in solidarity with Ukraine . A vigil was held in St John's Church Tralee in solidarity with Ukraine. Representatives of the parish said they wanted to extend the opportunity to local people, who may feel powerless, to come together in solidarity. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Tralee vigil held in solidarity with Ukraine . Fr. Sean Jones of St John's at the vigil held in St John's Church Tralee in solidarity with Ukraine. Representatives of the parish said they wanted to extend the opportunity to local people, who may feel powerless, to come together in solidarity. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Fr Sean Jones of St John's at the vigil held in St John's Church, Tralee, in solidarity with Ukraine. Photo by Dominick Walsh

The Tralee community gathered in solidarity with the Ukrainian people last night as the Eastern European faces into the terror of war.

A Vigil was held at St John’s Church to ‘pray for peace’ following the Russian invasion of the Ukraine in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Fr Sean Jones said that people felt ‘powerless’, and he, along with Paddy Daly, one of the pastoral workers, decided to organise Thursday’s vigil.

Those in attendance lit a candle for those in the Ukraine, and for those in Russia opposed to war.

"People lit a candle and came forward to offer a prayer or a sentiment. We tried to give people space to do something,” Fr Sean told The Kerryman.

The Altar held the symbols of the Orthodox faith in the Ukraine, including the icon of the crucifix and incense, while the Ukrainian flag was also placed at the Altar.

"It was prayer for peace for the Ukraine and Russia,” Fr Sean.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis has invited everyone to make March 2, Ash Wednesday, a Day of Fasting for Peace.

“I encourage believers, in a special way, to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war,” he said.

“Once again, the peace of all is threatened by partisan interests,” he said.

Pope Francis appealed to those “with political responsibility to examine their consciences seriously before God, who is the God of peace and not of war, who is the Father of all, not just of some, who wants us to be brothers and not enemies.”