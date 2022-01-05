Tralee family receives apology from HSE in CAMHS mental health review

A Tralee family who received an apology from the HSE over the sub-standard mental-health care their daughter received is calling for a review of all of North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), following the review currently being undertaken in south Kerry.

The South Kerry review was launched after concerns were expressed about the alleged prescribing of excessive amounts of medication to children under the care of South Kerry CAMHS. That review is due to be published this week.

The review was launched last April amid fears some patients of the service were prescribed excessive amounts of medication. It has involved the examination of the files of more than 1,500 patients between 2016 and 2021.

Prior to Christmas, dozens of the families received apologies from the HSE over sub-standard mental-health care. The apologies were issued at in-person meetings with patients and their families.

One such family from Tralee said that they were informed in a letter last October that their daughter – who has been attending CAMHS in north Kerry for several years but was then moved to South Kerry – should have been monitored more closely but that no harm seems to have occurred to her.

“I was livid when I got the letter,” the girl’s father told The Kerryman of the response. The family spoke anonymously to The Kerryman about their dealings with the HSE and CAMHS.

In a follow-up meeting at a Killarney hotel in November, the HSE apologised to the family stating that there has been deficiencies in the girl's care and that they, the HSE, did not meet the standard of care that should have been reached. The meeting was attended by the girl’s family and Coleman Legal's Keith Rolls who works for Coleman Legal South and who is based in Kerry.

The girl in question has been attending North Kerry CAMHS since 2017, and just days before the news of allegations broke, she had been moved to South Kerry CAMHS. The family pushed for her to be included in the review and she was.

"They have changed her medication and she is doing better, but maybe she should not have been on them in the first place.

"This is not what we should be dealing with. It should be about helping her and getting her off medication. Instead we have to deal with this.

"It has been a nightmare.”

The family are represented by Coleman Legal, which has been contacted by many families allegedly affected in South Kerry. They have raised concerns about the review process, saying it emerged during the meetings with HSE staff that records relating to some patients had gone missing. These included appointment records and other key information relevant to patients’ care.

‘‘The absence of complete records, for whatever reason has simply added to the failures, confusion and hurt for our clients and their families. On attendance at one meeting, HSE personnel were unaware of approx. 20 appointments that had taken place as there was no record of same and no record of the medication prescribed.”

"There can be no damage limitation from the HSE perspective. The current and former patients need to be made expressly aware of what the deficits in care are, and a detailed explanation provided in relation to same. Missing medical records need to be investigated comprehensively.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is to be briefed on the findings of the review once it is delivered. The controversy is expected to lead to a raft of lawsuits.