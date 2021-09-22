Tralee enjoys a great night of culture

Hazel Dempsey (4) from Abbeydorney and Daithi Nolan (4) from Kilmoyley pictured mid-painting at the Kerry County Museum on Friday as part of Culture Night.

Six super star students from the 'Skills4Life programme' - based at the MTU - took part in a music video titled " Wah-Na-Be ". The film was launched as part of a Culture Night at a red carpet event held at the Kerry County Museum.

Darragh Hurley, Mary O'Mahoney, Conor Moriarty and Sean Kelliher pictured performing at Siamsa Tíre in Tralee on Culture Night last Friday. All photos by Domnick Walsh.

Tralee was awash with culture last Friday evening as it played host to a number of fantastic events as part of ‘Culture Night 2021’ which took place all around Kerry and Ireland.

They say that hunger is the best sauce and so after such a tough 18 months for almost everyone involved with the arts and entertainment industry and likewise fans of all things music, theatre and culture, everyone’s appetite for all things Culture Night related was ravenous.

Around the towm, there was plenty of things for people to sink their teeth into, starting over at Siamsa Tíre wheich got the night kicked off with ‘Tunes, Taps and Surprises’, while the wonderful people at St John of God Kerry Services opened their Wah-na-Be! exhibition in Kerry County Museum.

Nearby on Denny St, it was the turn of thenext generation of artists to get in on the act as they enjoyed an event organised by the KDYS entitled ‘Art Jamming at KDYS with Kirsi Salo’ which was an improvised performance for Tralee’s youth.

The ‘This Is Me’ project celebrated the creativity and culture of new communities in Kerry, at a workshop facilitated by David Fortune of Me + The Moon, featuring painting and mixed media, photography and video inspiration. This event, held at Collis Sandes House, was supported by Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership.

Finally, over at The Rose Hotel, an event called ‘Poetry In The Kingdom’, saw a gathering of prominent spoken word artists coming together in a celebration of literary and cultural diversity, inclusion and hope. The event was chaired by local poet Seán Lyons and performing poets included Chiamaka Enyi-Amadi, Victoria Kennefick and Liz Quirke.

All in all, it was a fantastic return from all involved on the night and no doubt preparations are already turning to next year’s event.