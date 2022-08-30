Tralee dentist Susan Crean award All Star business title

Dr Susan Crean of Susan Crean Dental with AIBF Managing Director Kapil Khanna at the business All Star awards ceremony.

Tralee Dentist and Aesthetician Dr Susan Crean has been named All-Star Dental Professional 2022 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Dr Crean – whose practice is based at Denny Street in Tralee – has been recognised for her impact on quality and standards in the dental and facial aethetics industry.

Susan was presented with a certificate of Business All-Star Accreditation at a ceremony held at AIBF’s Munster Entrepreneurs Meet-Up in the Longcourt House Hotel on Friday, July 22.

Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Dr Susan Crean said everyone at the practice was thrilled to have achieved the prestigious accreditation

“This accreditation underlines our commitment to excellence for the benefit of our clients and we would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of them for their support,” said Dr Crean.

Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board Kieran Ring described Dr Crean as an “informed opinion leader and the go-to person in her field of dental facial aesthetics”.

“She is a trusted source who moves and inspires people with innovative ideas, she turns ideas into reality. Dr Crean is truly deserving of her All-Star Dental Professional of the year 2022 accreditation,” said Mr Ring.