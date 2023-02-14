Tralee data stolen in Cork MTU cyberattack

AN unknown number of present and former staff and students at the Munster Technological University (MTU) Kerry campus may have been affected by a cyberattack that forced the closure of the university’s Cork campuses for several days last week.

On the morning of Tuesday February 7 the Cork campuses of the MTU – which are attended by a large number of students from Kerry – were all closed to staff and students due to what was described as a “significant IT breach and telephone outage’.

As their IT systems are not integrated the breach did not directly affected MTU’S Kerry campuses – located at Dromtacker and Clash in Tralee – and activities and lectures at those sites continued as normal.

The breach was later confirmed to be a ransomware attack and in an update on Sunday the MTU said its technical advisors confirmed that stolen data has appeared on the dark web.

It is understood that approximately 6GB of internal MTU files, that were stolen by the by Russian hacker gang BlackCat, were uploaded to after the university refused to pay a ransom.

The information published online so far primarily relates to internal university matters and includes payroll data; bank account details; contracts of employment; limited medical information and details of employee leave.

Some information on student grant payments has also been published.

Data stolen in the cyberattack dates back up to 15 years and relates to both Cork Institute of Technology and the Institute of Technology, Tralee, which merged in 2021 to form MTU.

Management at the MTU said that the attack is being examined by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the university will provide a more specific update when more is known about the stolen data.

The university has advised anyone concerned that their details may have been hacked to remain “extra vigilant” of potential attacks and to follow a ‘phishing’ prevention guide issued by the NCSC.

The Director of the NCSC Richard Browne said that in many case the type of information held by universities is of a relatively inconsequential nature and is unlikely to prove particularly damaging if stolen.

“People should keep an eye on their financial details. They should be careful, particularly of any phishing emails or any scams as they would in any case, but particularly in this case,” said Mr Browne.