Tralee Courthouse set to move as Kerry County Council backs controversial Island of Geese plan

Members of Kerry County Council have voted overwhelmingly in favour of handing a large portion of the Island of Geese site in Tralee over to the Courts Service to allow for the construction of a new courts complex.

For several years the Courts Service has been examining proposals to either refurbish the existing building – which dates back to 1834 and the Courts Service say is no longer fit for purpose – or move the courts to a new, purpose-built facility.

The former Denny factory site at the Island of Geese has long been the Courts Service’s favoured option for a new court complex, but this proposal is subject to significant opposition locally.

At Monday’s monthly meeting of Kerry County Council the matter came before councillors for a decision with all 33 members voting on a motion to transfer a 0.2 acre plot of land at the Island of Geese to the Courts Service for €160,000.

Ahead of the vote a group of about 15 people – representing a committee of ex Denny workers – staged a protest outside county buildings calling on councillors to vote ‘No’ and deny the Courts Service request.

The call to sell the site was backed by the Kerry Law Society and the Kerry Branch of the Bar Association, who were represented in the council chamber by Solicitor Canice Walsh and Barrister Liz Murphy

State Solicitor for Kerry Diane Reidy was also present for the vote.

Outlining the situation, Kerry County Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell said that no other suitable sites were available and it was not possible to bring the exiting courthouse up to an acceptable standard given its size and location.

Were the council to vote against the land transfer, Ms Murrell said Kerry risked losing its courts to Cork or Limerick.

Ms Murrell said that if the site was made available, the Courts’ Service were confident the €22 million project would be included in the next State capital project construction list.

“Time is of the essence,” she said.

Following a lengthy debate, the motion to transfer the land was eventually passed by a margin of 28 to four, with one councillor absent.

The majority of Tralee Municipal District’s seven councillors backed the proposal with Cllrs Jim Finucane, Mikey Sheehy, Terry O’Brien and Cathal Foley voting in favour.

Cllrs Sam Lock, Johnnie Wall and Deirdre Ferris voted against the motion.