Tralee Courthouse move shouldn’t be considered without a full new report by OPW

A TRALEE councillor is calling for a full architectural examination of Tralee Courthouse and its surrounding area to be completed and published before any decision is taken to move the courts from their current location on Ashe Street.

Currently the Courts Service is examining proposals to either refurbish the existing building – which dates back to 1834 – or move the courts to a new, purpose-built facility.

The former Denny factory site at the Island of Geese is the Courts Service’s favoured option for a new court complex, but this proposal is subject to significant opposition locally.

Last Friday, members of the Kerry Law Society met with Court Service CEO Angela Denning to discuss the service’s plans for the historic building.

On foot of that meeting, Kerry Law Society members said they accepted the Courts Service’s rationale that the current courthouse site is too small for the required improvements and a new purpose-built facility is needed.

They are pressing for the sale or transfer of the land at the Island of Geese site – which would need to be approved by a majority of Kerry County Council members – be advanced as quickly as possible to allow the project move ahead and ensure Kerry receives suitable court facilities.

For its part, the Courts Service has indicated to the Kerry Law Society that it will not continue to manage the outdated facilities in Tralee and will move circuit, family and other sittings out of Kerry entirely unless a decision is made on a new site soon.

The news has been greeted with frustration by the Tralee Fianna Fáil Councillor, who believes adequate consideration has not been given to the sites and buildings adjacent to the existing courthouse.

Cllr Wall says that a 2019 OPW study of the courthouse complex – which backed the Courts Service proposal to move the courts – failed to examine the potential of neighbouring sites such as the An Post vehicle depot and mail-sorting building that it is immediately to the rear of the courthouse.

While An Post has not commented on its plans for Tralee, it has been widely reported that the postal service is planning to move its depot and sorting facility to another site on Tralee’s outskirts.

Cllr Wall said that the An Post-owned site would be ideal for an extension of the courthouse and is significantly larger than the section of the Island of Geese site currently proposed for the new courts complex.

“There is absolutely no reason the courts couldn’t be expanded into the An Post site. It’s ideal, and my understanding is An Post are preparing to move out of it which would free it up for the courts,” said Cllr Wall.

“To the best of my knowledge when the OPW did its report they only looked at the existing building and didn’t carry out any real examination of what’s nearby.

“Before any decision is taken I want to see a full OPW report into the potential for this site and an architectural study of what could be done if it became available,” said Cllr Wall.

As most council discussions on the court’s potential move have taken place ‘in camera’, Cllr Wall said he also wanted to see a full, open debate on the matter in the Council chamber.

He is also calling for representatives of the Courts Service and the OPW to publicly address the Council on their proposals for the site.

“This must be discussed in the open. I’m very concerned about what will be left happen to the Courthouse if the courts move.

I’m afraid it will be let fall apart and there’s no need for that to happen,” the Fianna Fáil councillor said.

“There’s an ideal site next door but the Courts Service seem to have made up their mind on the Island of Geese without ever looking properly at it.”