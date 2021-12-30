Tralee Councillor warns that delays in PCR testing and scarcity of antigen test kits could be at crisis point

Delays in COVID testing may be at crisis point in Tralee due to the rapid spread of Omicron variant.

Sinn Féin Councillor Cathal Foley said delays in PCR testing and a limited supply of antigen tests is at crisis point in Tralee due to the rapid rate of COVID infections caused by the Omicron variant.

The Tralee MD member said he was contacted by constituents in recent days who were unable to book a PCR test, and who are finding it difficult to purchase antigen tests such is the demand.

Due to the ever increasing COVID numbers, there are fresh fears that infections may be overlapping the HSE’s ability to keep pace with the demand for testing in Tralee. Cllr Foley is now calling on the HSE to do more.

He said people were finding it difficult to book a PCR test at the Tralee Test Centre in Ballymullen, which has seen an increase in queues of late.

The Kerryman also understands that because of delays in PCR testing, some GPs in the county are now telling patients to directly self-isolate and assume they already have COVID.

“My phone has been hopping with people saying they can’t get antigen tests as they are very scarce, and that it’s impossible to get a PCR test,” Cllr Foley said.

Cllr Foley advised people to try book a test late at night when traffic to the website may be quieter. However, Cllr Foley checked himself at 1am on Thursday morning (Dec 30th) to see if a test could be booked, and again at 7am and 1pm. On each occasion he was unable to secure an appointment. Conversely, he said some people are reporting no difficulty in accessing a test.

“The problem when you have delays like this is that contact tracing is affected, this is vitally important. I think the spread of the virus has now outrun the testing capacity. Some people are able to book PCR tests through a GP, but everyone knows the pressure they are under,” he said.

Cllr Foley is calling on the HSE to increase its capacity for testing and offer more advice to people who cannot get a PCR test. He stressed that the advice coming from the HSE needed to be ‘stronger’.

“People are at their wit’s end. It’s okay if you are living on your own as you can self-isolate, but this gets harder if you are living in a home with multiple people. It gets harder to know what to do if you can’t get tested properly.

“We were warned at the middle of December that it could go up to 20,000 cases a day, so it’s not like they didn’t know this was coming. If it’s 20,000 now, you can be guaranteed it’s a lot more than that given the amount of people who haven’t been tested,” he said.

Cllr Foley also explained that people are getting needlessly stressed out when they get COVID symptoms as they feel in order to receive a COVID payment from the Department of Social Protection, proof of a PCR test is needed.

“There is a misconception out there that people can’t get the COVID payment without a test. This is not correct. They just need to contact their GP to certify that they have COVID. This will make them eligible for a COVID payment while they are out of work,” he said.