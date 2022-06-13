Tralee cleans up in latest IBAL Litter League: What the judges said

Tralee has maintained its position at number 14 out of 40 in the latest IBAL Litter League. Stock image

The results of the latest IBAL Litter League are good news for Tralee with the county capital maintaining its position, at 14 out of 40, on the league table.

The League – run by An Taisce on behalf of the Irish Business Against Litter environmental alliance of businesses – sees 40 Irish towns and city centres rated and ranked according to the their cleanliness.

Tralee was once again classed as being ‘Clean to European norms’ and the judges said it was one of the town’s “best ever” performances in the League.

Here’s everything they had to say about Tralee.

Overall findings

“A very good result for Tralee, one of its best ever in the IBAL league. The paving along Dominick Street and The Mall looks great, creating a very fresh impression and greatly enhancing the overall appearance of both areas. Other examples of top ranking sites included Christ the King Park, a couple of the approach roads and MTU (Munster Technological University). By far the most heavily littered site was Market Street, with heavy levels of alcohol-related litter, cigarette butts and other food related items.”

N21 Approach: Grade A. (to Clashlehane Roundabout)

A very freshly presented and maintained route with a virtual absence of litter throughout. Road surface, markings and signage were in good order.Mileheight Retail Park: Grade B.Much of this large site presented very well with paving and planted areas in good order. It was let down by some food related litter (e.g.,fast-food wrappers, coffee cups, mineral cans and sweet wrappers) and cigarette butts. Much of the food related litter was in a corner car park area and the butts were close to Mr Price.

Ballymullen Road: Grade B+

Much of this roadwas quite clean but there were too many litter items to warrant the top litter grade. There were some derelict / vacant sites, along with well presented residential units. There was some litter outside No. 15 and on the eastern end of the area.

Christ The King Park: Grade A

A well-presented and maintained park environment with a memorial to those who died between 1914-1918. Area was enhanced by seating, ornamental trees, visitor information notice –all aspects of the area surveyed were in very good order. There was a complete absence of litter throughout.

N86 Dingle Approach Road: Grade A

A lovely approach to Tralee, enhanced by low-lying planting and ornamental trees. ‘Tidy Towns Gold Medal Winner 8 in a row 2012 to 2019’ proudly displayed. This route was very much deserving of the top litter grade.

The Mall: Grade A

A huge regeneration / rejuvenation job has taken place here –the result is a superb town centre environment. Attractive paving has been laid, area is enhanced by seating, large planter boxes, flower boxes etc. Cigarette butt units was firmly attached to a planter box. It was spotless throughout.

Dominick Street: Grade A

The paving looked particularly fresh and many of the individual premise along Dominick Street presented very well. The overall impression was of a very clean, tidy and well maintained environment.

R551 Approach to Caherslee Road: Grade A

There were no litter issues of note along this freshly presented approach road. Picnic tables associated with the petrol station were spotless –nicely located in low-lying planted areas.

Munster Technological University(MTU), Tralee: Grade A

An expansive site, incorporating MTU, Tralee Education Centre and Kerry Sports Academy. The area surrounding the MTU entrance was particularly freshly presented and maintained with nice planting on the small roundabout. The whole area was excellent with regard to litter.

Market Street: Grade C+

This was by far the most heavily littered site surveyed in Tralee. The first impression of this pedestrianised shopping area is poor with broken signage and infrastructure underneath the 1992 sign. The overall impression was of a somewhat neglected and littered environment with heavy levels of alcohol cans, cigarette butts and mineral cans, with lower levels of other food related litter.