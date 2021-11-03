Tralee circus festival set to steal the show this weekend

The National Circus Festival of Ireland will take place in Tralee from November 4 to November 7.

After being forced to hold their festival entirely online last year, organisers of the National Circus Festival of Ireland are delighted that, this weekend, they will be finally able to return to live, in-person acts as they celebrate an amazing 20 years in existence.

Starting tomorrow, November 4, the festival will run all weekend, finishing on Sunday November 7 and speaking to The Kerryman this week, organiser Con Horgan or ‘Fanzini’ as he’s also known as, said that it’s shaping up to be a weekend full of cultural mayhem and madness.

"We are back this year at full tilt and really looking forward to getting back performing live again. Performing live is so much more amazing, especially with something like circus when you have acts doing literally death-defying feats in front of the audience,” said Con

“It’s super-exciting because I think there’s going to be a massive buzz this year because people have really missed the arts and they have missed quality live entertainment right in front them,” he continued.

This year, the festival will feature a jammed packed programme of both Irish and international acts performing a variety of shows, ensuring something wonderful for all the family and circus folk out there to enjoy.

Festival goers can enjoy headline shows, the inimitable Nueveuno and the Circus Double Bill featuring world-renowned Wes Peden and Maleta Company over the course of the weekend while families can spend a Sunday afternoon experiencing a brand new festival-commissioned show “A Matter of Time” by Irish company, TeaTime.

Festival artist aficionados will see festival favourites such as the Circus Convention, Renegade Stage, Circus Sideshow Festival Club, and the Irish Street Art Circus and Spectacle Network event “Share” back in action this year, while many will be intrigued by the new addition of Bachram, an Irish Circus Showcase and International Networking opportunity to meet the artists and programmers.

For all those little acrobats, jugglers and circus-mad kids in your life looking for a bit more of an active experience with circus skills, children’s workshops in juggling, object balance, hoop, plate spinning, poi and flower sticks instructed by Angelica Santander are taking place on the Saturday and Sunday of the Festival.

Con was keen to stress that organisers are taking every safety precaution possible when it comes to COVID, adding that the safety of the public are their performers are their number one priority.

“We are, of course, taking all the necessary precautions and respecting our venue partners Covid policies on mask wearing and social distancing. And for those who are still a little nervous of travelling down 'south-whest', we're even going to be streaming some of our headline shows through our website so you don't have any excuse," he said.

Finally, Con said that this year’s festival will be one of the biggest to date.

Options for individual event tickets and convention tickets are available and are on sale from http://www.circusfestival.ie.