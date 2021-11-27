Tralee Chamber urge Christmas shoppers to avoid Amazon and other online retailers

AS the festive shopping season gets into high gear Tralee Chamber Alliance are urging shoppers to avoid the likes of eBay and Amazon and give their custom to local businesses.

In a statement issued ahead of ‘Black Friday’ the Chamber said online retailers don’t support local causes and, as such, Kerry and Irish owned businesses are far more worthy of support.

“Amazon or Jeff Bezos will not sponsor your son’s hurling team️, or eBay your daughter’s art competition. Alibaba or Aliexpress will not sponsor the local youth club or Asos a spot prize in the school fashion show,” said the Chamber statement.

If shoppers can’t make it to a local shop to make their Christmas purchases and must do their shopping online they are urged to use Irish websites rather than Internet giants like Amazon.

“This Friday is known as ‘Black’ Friday, as it has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year. How about we make an effort to make it Green Friday?” said the Chamber.

“We have had, along with our retail and hospitality sectors, a horrendous 20 months. Let’s take responsibility and make this Friday a bumper day for our local businesses,” said the Chamber Alliance.

“Shop local and shop Irish online. Support our local shops, yes you may pay a little more but our communities will reap the rewards.”

While Tralee Chamber Alliance want shoppers to support local and Irish businesses and online retailers they have previously – in a bid to stimulate local employment – encouraged people in the area to work for Amazon.

In July 2018 the Chamber Alliance, working in partnership with employment agency Staffline, actively urged Tralee people to apply for 80 home working customer service jobs that were available with Jeff Bezos’ global retail giant.