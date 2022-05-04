Tralee Chamber concerned by Fenit Greenway delays

TRALEE Chamber Alliance say they are concerned about further delays to the opening of the Tralee Fenit Greenway and are pressing Kerry County Council (KCC) to open the attraction in full as soon as possible.

The 10 kilometre walking and cycling route – which is largely complete – was due to open fully to the public by the end of June. The amenity was originally due to open last summer but Covid restrictions and a number of planning issues led to significant delays.

However, at this month’s meeting of the Council members were told that the Greenway, described as a ‘game changer’ for tourism businesses in Tralee and Fenit, may only open partially later in the summer.

KCC chief Executive Moira Murrell told councillors that the Council were making every effort to get the Greenway open as soon as possible but supply chain issues – specifically with sourcing timber and concrete – were making the task complicated.

“Our Greenway team, along with the director, are working and sitting down and doing very, very detailed plans to see how we can push this forward as quickly as we can. We all want them to be in place for the summer period, so we’re pushing to see how that can be achieved, and it is difficult, and it is posing difficulties for us,” said Ms Murrell.

Separately Council Management told Cllr Mikey Sheehy (FF) that they were “currently assessing the possible phased opening of the Tralee Fenit Greenway”.

Currently it is expected that only the Spa to Fenit section of the Greenway, roughly half of the route, is likely to open in the near future.

Tralee Chamber Alliance Chief Executive Colette O’Connor said the delay was not entirely unexpected but pressed the Council to open the entire Greenway as quickly as possible.

“We have spoken with Kerry County Council regarding delays, we understand that the reason is due to supply chain issues relating to materials needed to finish the project,” said Ms O’Connor.

“We already know from many businesses in the area there are issues with supply chain so we are not entirely surprised by this and accept that there will be some delay”.

“What the priority is here, is that the Tralee Fenit Greenway opens to its fullest potential and not in bits and pieces,” Ms O’Connor said.

“It needs to be right, we have one shot at this. Kerry is the capital of Irish tourism and all eyes are on us with regard to the opening of the Greenway”.