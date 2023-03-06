Tralee centre to mark International Women’s Day in Kerry’s capital

Getting ready for the exhibition at the Tralee International Resource Centre for International Women’s Day - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

This Wednesday, March 8, marks International Women’s Day, and Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC) will mark the occasion by putting what’s very much a TIRC-flavoured stamp on proceedings.

The group will do this by hosting a photo exhibition, one which will illustrate the level of diversity among women living in the county capital.

The event, due to take place at the Parish Hall on Castle Street between 11am and 1pm, also ties in perfectly with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘Different Faces, One Community, Embrace Diversity,’ and TIRC Family Support Worker Theresa Elumelu explained how TIRC went about its preparations.

“In our work, we meet so many different women from different countries, but we all come together and support each other as one community, in our weekly women’s group or our parent-and-toddler group,” she said ahead of Wednesday’s exhibition.

“We decided to photograph all these women, and showcase their photos at our event on March 8, to allow people to see the diversity we have in our community, and how we have embraced our differences to support and help each other.

“We are all similar behind the face and are all working to make the best life for ourselves and our families, no matter where we have come from.”

All are welcome to attend the event, which will also feature music, a fashion show, and food.