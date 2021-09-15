Kerry

Tralee businesses get behind next phase of Austin Stack Park development works.

Members of the Austin Stack Park Development Committee at the announcement of the next phase of development at the Horan's end of the ground, which will commence in early 2022. In the background is 'the shed' that was completed as part of the first phase of development at the Mitchel's end of Austin Stack Park. Pictured is Rory Kilgannon, Aidan O'Connor, Liam Lynch, Eamon Whelan, and Tim Murphy, Chairman of Kerry County GAA Board. (Photo by Domnick Walsh). Expand

Kerryman

Stephen Fernane

In what is being hailed as a positive post-COVID news story for Tralee, over 100 businesses in the town have committed to raising €141,000 over the next four years towards funding the third phase of development at Austin Stack Park, which is set to commence early in 2022.

The Horan’s end of the historic GAA ground is to be fully terraced and follows on from the covered stand area erected at the Mitchel’s end in 2016.

In the past seven years, the Austin Stack Park Development Scheme continues has gone from strength to strength.

