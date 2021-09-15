Tralee businesses get behind next phase of Austin Stack Park development works.

In what is being hailed as a positive post-COVID news story for Tralee, over 100 businesses in the town have committed to raising €141,000 over the next four years towards funding the third phase of development at Austin Stack Park, which is set to commence early in 2022.

The Horan’s end of the historic GAA ground is to be fully terraced and follows on from the covered stand area erected at the Mitchel’s end in 2016.

In the past seven years, the Austin Stack Park Development Scheme continues has gone from strength to strength.

Since fundraising started over 10 years ago, close to €1million has been raised by local business owners who recognise the significance and economic value of Austin Stack Park as a premier sporting venue in the county capital.

The Chairman of the Austin Stack Park Development Scheme, Liam Lynch, cited the thrilling atmosphere during Kerry’s National League games, and at County Championship matches, arising from the increase in attendances.

Seven years ago the ‘Slattery Report’ capped the park’s attendance at 5,000 on health and safety grounds, but ongoing development will see this rise to 15,000.

“Fundraising was the key, and we have been continually blown away by the support we have achieved,” Liam said.

“By the end of the current scheme, in four years, the members will have contributed over €900,000 to the project and the benefits of this will continue to be seen,” he added.

“This is a serious piece of fundraising in Tralee, and it’s fantastic to see businesses in Tralee coming together in such large numbers.

“There are very few places in Ireland where that amount of money has been raised from a local community. Businesses in the town are wedded to Austin Stack Park as they realise its importance; this creates huge positivity and is a really positive story for the town,” Liam said.

Kerry County Board Chairman Tim Murphy praised the Austin Stack Park Development Committee and the support, mainly from Tralee businesses, for the redevelopment of the iconic stadium.

He added that, from a GAA perspective in Kerry, the board thanked all the individuals and companies that continue to contribute to the scheme.

“What they have achieved here is truly magnificent,” Tim said.

“That the same steering group of Tony, Liam, Ger O’Keeffe, Sean Walsh, JP Brick, Michael Hickey, Aidan O’Connor, Rory Kilgallon, Pat McTigue and Morgan Sheehy remains intact and driving on after seven years is a great credit to them.”

Local business owner Fiona Kirby of the Brogue Inn also welcomed the news, saying she is ‘extremely proud’ to help with the redevelopment.

“Bringing the capacity of the ground up to 15,000 has been a huge boost to Tralee and its environs,” said Fiona.

“The town was as busy during those great Saturday nights [during National League games] as it was during the Rose of Tralee Festivals of my youth when it attracted large crowds.

“People have really come together to make this great project happen, and it’s great to see and be a part of it,” she added.