Tralee Boxing Club host spinathon to fund defibrilator

TRALEE Boxing Club have launched a fundraising campaign so they can install a community defibrilator near the club’s home in Ballymullen.

The first major event in the campaign will take place outside Tesco in Manor West on Saturday November 5 when club coach Shamey O’Mahoney will take part in a day long spinathon to raise funds for the lifesaving equipment.

Shamey – who has raise d more than €48,000 for charities down the years – will get on his stationary bike outside Tesco at 9 and spend the next ten hours continuously ‘spinning’ on his bike until 7pm.

“Shamey is one of our hard-working coaches at Tralee Boxing club, and not only does he volunteer his time several times a week to train the Boxing classes, but he also cycles hundreds of kilometres each week, He has been with the Boxing club since the age of 11 and has always been involved in some aspect of club life,” said a Tralee Boxing Club spokeperson.

“To make our club even better, we aim to buy life-saving equipment. The items on the list include a defibrillator, training on first aid, and instruction on how to use the equipment we purchase. We think this is very important to have this facility”.

“Shamey had the idea to cycle for 10 hours to fundraise for this life-saving equipment, and he feels it’s essential to be able to protect the people at the club from harm”.